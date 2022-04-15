How to Turn Off Sleep Mode on iPhone

What to Know From the lock screen: Tap Dismiss , the bed icon , and then tap Sleep .

This article explains how to turn off sleep mode on an iPhone, including how to switch off Sleep Mode from the lock screen, turn it off from an Apple Watch, and how to completely disable it.

How Do I Turn Off Sleep Mode on My iPhone?

Sleep Mode is designed to turn off automatically each morning based on the settings you used when you first set up Sleep Mode, but you can also turn it off manually from your iPhone or Apple Watch. You can turn it off from the Control Center on your phone or watch, or directly from your iPhone lock screen. This is useful if you’ve woken up earlier than normal and don’t want to have to wait to start using your phone.

You don't have to turn off Sleep Mode if you just want to start using your iPhone, but the alarm will go off, if set, even if you are using the iPhone.

Here’s how to turn off Sleep Mode on an iPhone:



On your iPhone’s lock screen, tap Dismiss. Tap the bed icon. Enter your PIN if prompted. Tap Sleep. Sleep Mode will be disabled immediately.

How to Turn Off Sleep Mode From the Control Center

You can also turn off Sleep Mode through the Control Center. Here’s how to do that:



You can also use this method on your Apple Watch.

Open the Control Center. On iPhone X and later, swipe down from the top right of the screen. On iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and earlier, and Apple Watch, swipe up from the bottom. Tap Sleep. When the Sleep icon changes to Focus, Sleep Mode is off.

How to Disable Sleep Mode on an iPhone

Turning off Sleep Mode manually is useful if you wake up early every once in a while, but it isn’t a good solution if you’ve decided that you no longer want to use Sleep Mode. If you’re done with Sleep Mode altogether, or you just want to stop using it for a while, then you can disable it in the Health app. If you change your mind later, you can always return to the Health app and switch it back on.

Here’s how to disable Sleep Mode on your iPhone:



Open the Health app. Tap Browse in the lower right corner. Tap Sleep. Tap Full Schedule & Options. Tap the Sleep Schedule toggle. Sleep Mode will no longer turn on automatically. You can return to this screen and tap the toggle again to turn Sleep Mode back on at any time.

What Is Sleep Mode on iPhone?

Sleep Mode is a Focus option that replaced earlier options like Bedtime Mode. It is one of several focus options which also include Do Not Disturb and Work. It’s similar to Do Not Disturb Mode, but it also dims the screen and prevents notifications from appearing on the lock screen.

The main purpose of Sleep Mode is to prevent distractions while you’re asleep, and it can also help you relax and get ready for bed with the optional Wind Down setting that turns on Sleep Mode a little early and restricts access to the majority of your apps. You can choose which apps are allowed during the Wind Down period, but the idea is to block access to any apps likely to keep you using your iPhone.

