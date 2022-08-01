Gaming > Game Play How to Turn Off Rain in Minecraft Use the /weather clear command or turn off the weather cycle altogether By Robert Earl Wells III Published on August 1, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Make It Stop Raining Permanently Turn Off Rain Make It Rain Frequently Asked Questions If you're tired of getting caught in the rain, here's how to turn off rain in Minecraft temporarily or permanently using cheats. The information in this article applies to Minecraft for all platforms. How to Make It Stop Raining in Minecraft To instantly make it stop raining, enable cheats and use the clear weather command: Pause the game and select Settings. Select Game under World settings, then choose Creative under Default Gaming Mode. Scroll down to the Cheats section and enable Activate Cheats. Close the Settings menu. Open the chat window. How you open the chat window depends on your platform: Windows or Mac: Press T.Xbox: Press Right on the D-Pad.PlayStation: Press Right on the D-Pad.Nintendo Switch: Press Right on the D-Pad.Mobile: Tap the speech bubble icon. Enter the command /weather clear. In a few seconds, the weather will transition from rainy to sunny. How to Permanently Turn Off Rain in Minecraft If you want it to always be sunny in Minecraft, disable the weather cycle permanently. Pause the game and select Settings. Select Game under World settings, then choose Creative under Default Gaming Mode. Scroll down to the Cheats section and enable Activate Cheats, then disable the Weather Cycle toggle. Close the Settings. The skies will become clear and the weather will remain sunny. Alternatively, open the chat window and enter /gamerule doWeatherCycle false to turn off the weather cycle. How Do I Make It Rain in Minecraft? To turn on rainfall, enable cheats and use the command /weather rain in the chat window. To make it storm, enter /weather thunder. If you have weather disabled, go back to Settings > Game > Cheats and enable the Weather Cycle toggle. Alternatively, enable cheats and enter /gamerule doWeatherCycle true in the chat window. In addition to controlling the weather, you can also change the time of day in Minecraft. FAQ What is the chance of rain Minecraft? On any given day, there is about a 1-in-7 chance of rain in Minecraft. Rain can last for half a day or a full day, but the skies will always be clear by daybreak. What does rain do in Minecraft? Rain puts out fires and makes crops grow faster. More fish will also appear in the water, so rainy days are a good time to go fishing in Minecraft. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit