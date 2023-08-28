Gaming > Consoles & PCs 4 Ways to Turn Off a PS5 Controller Hold the PS button on the controller for 10-15 seconds. You can also just turn off the mic if you want By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Using the Console Using the Controller Automatic Options Turn Off Just the Mic What to Know Without your PS5: Press and hold the PS button for 10 - 15 seconds until the lights turn off.With your PS5: Press the PS button, then select Accessories > Wireless Controller > Turn Off. Turn off the microphone: Push the mute button, or press the PS button > Mic > Mute. This article explains how to turn off a PS5 controller, including how to turn it off using the PS5, turn it off without the console, and mute the microphone without turning off the controller. How to Turn Off Your PS5 Controller There are a couple of ways to turn off a PS5 controller, and you can also turn off the microphone without turning off the controller itself. If you’re using the controller with your PS5, and the console is still on, then you can switch the controller off using a PS5 menu. Here’s how to turn off your PS5 controller through the PS5: Press the PS button on the controller, then select Accessories. Select DualSense Wireless Controller. Select Turn Off. The controller will turn off. How to Turn Off a PS5 Controller Without the Console If your console is already off, or you were using your PS5 controller with a PC, you can turn the controller off by holding the PS button. Press and hold the PS button for about 10 to 15 seconds, and release it when the lights on the controller turn off. When the lights turn off, that’s your signal that the controller is also off. The PS logo is also a button. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire How to Set Your PS5 Controller to Turn Off Automatically If you don’t want to have to worry about turning off your controller manually, you can also set the controller to switch off automatically after it hasn’t been used for a while. You can select between 10, 30, and 60-minute timeouts, so the controller won’t necessarily shut off inadvertently whenever you set it down for a quick break. Here’s how to set your PS5 controller to turn off automatically: From the PS5 home screen, select Settings (gear icon). Select System. Select Power Saving. Select Set Time Until Controller Turns off. Select 10, 30, or 60 minutes. Your controller will turn off automatically if not used within the specified period. How to Turn Off the Microphone On a PS5 Controller The DualSense controller has a built-in microphone. If you want the microphone off briefly, you can toggle it by pushing the mute button. Pressing the mute button again will switch it back on. If you want it off on a more long-term basis, then you can mute it through a menu on your PS5. Here’s how to turn off the microphone on a PS5 controller: Press the mute button under the PS button to mute the microphone quickly. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire When the microphone is muted, the light under the PS button will glow orange. To unmute, press it again. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire To mute using your PS5, press the PS button, then select Mic (microphone icon). Select the Mute toggle to mute the microphone. To unmute, select the Mute toggle again. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit