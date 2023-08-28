4 Ways to Turn Off a PS5 Controller

What to Know Without your PS5: Press and hold the PS button for 10 - 15 seconds until the lights turn off.

for 10 - 15 seconds until the lights turn off. With your PS5: Press the PS button , then select Accessories > Wireless Controller > Turn Off .

, then select > > . Turn off the microphone: Push the mute button, or press the PS button > Mic > Mute.

This article explains how to turn off a PS5 controller, including how to turn it off using the PS5, turn it off without the console, and mute the microphone without turning off the controller.

How to Turn Off Your PS5 Controller

There are a couple of ways to turn off a PS5 controller, and you can also turn off the microphone without turning off the controller itself. If you’re using the controller with your PS5, and the console is still on, then you can switch the controller off using a PS5 menu.

Here’s how to turn off your PS5 controller through the PS5:



Press the PS button on the controller, then select Accessories. Select DualSense Wireless Controller. Select Turn Off. The controller will turn off.

How to Turn Off a PS5 Controller Without the Console

If your console is already off, or you were using your PS5 controller with a PC, you can turn the controller off by holding the PS button. Press and hold the PS button for about 10 to 15 seconds, and release it when the lights on the controller turn off. When the lights turn off, that’s your signal that the controller is also off.



The PS logo is also a button. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire

How to Set Your PS5 Controller to Turn Off Automatically

If you don’t want to have to worry about turning off your controller manually, you can also set the controller to switch off automatically after it hasn’t been used for a while. You can select between 10, 30, and 60-minute timeouts, so the controller won’t necessarily shut off inadvertently whenever you set it down for a quick break.

Here’s how to set your PS5 controller to turn off automatically:



From the PS5 home screen, select Settings (gear icon). Select System. Select Power Saving. Select Set Time Until Controller Turns off. Select 10, 30, or 60 minutes. Your controller will turn off automatically if not used within the specified period.

How to Turn Off the Microphone On a PS5 Controller

The DualSense controller has a built-in microphone. If you want the microphone off briefly, you can toggle it by pushing the mute button. Pressing the mute button again will switch it back on. If you want it off on a more long-term basis, then you can mute it through a menu on your PS5.

Here’s how to turn off the microphone on a PS5 controller:

