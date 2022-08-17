How to Turn Off a Pop-Up Blocker on a Mac

Check Privacy settings in Preferences

Published on August 17, 2022

What to Know

  • In Safari: Preferences > Websites > Pop-up Windows > When visiting other websites > Allow
  • In Chrome: Preferences > Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Pop-ups and redirects > Sites can send...
  • In Firefox: Preferences > Privacy & Security > Permissions and untick Block pop-up windows

This article teaches you how to turn off the pop-up blocker on popular Mac browsers including Safari, Chrome, and Firefox. It also looks at reasons why you may wish to do so and what it affects.

How to Allow Pop-Ups on a Mac

If you regularly use Safari on your Mac, you'll have noticed that the pop-up blocker is on by default. Sometimes, this isn't convenient as it can restrict your ability to use certain websites and services. Here's how to allow pop-ups on Safari.

  1. In Safari, click Safari.

    Safari on Mac with Safari menu highlighted.

  2. Click Preferences.

    Safari on Mac with Preferences on menu bar highlighted.

  3. Click Websites.

    Safari Preferences with Websites highlighted,

  4. Scroll down and click Pop-up Windows.

    Safari with Websites options open and Pop-up Windows highlighted.

  5. Click the drop down box next to When visiting other websites.

    If you just want to allow pop-up windows for certain sites, follow the next step for the site listed above.

  6. Click Allow.

    Safari Preferences with Pop-up Windows options open and Allow highlighted.

How to Allow Pop-Ups Using Chrome on Mac

If you're a regular user of Google Chrome on Mac, you need to follow specific steps to allow pop-up windows. Here's how to do so.

  1. On Chrome, click Chrome.

    Google Chrome on Mac with Chrome menu bar option highlighted.

  2. Click Preferences.

    Google Chrome with Preferences highlighted.

  3. Click Privacy and Security.

    Google Chrome preferences with Privacy and Security highlighted.

  4. Click Site settings.

    Google Chrome preferences with Site Settings highlighted.

  5. Scroll down and click Pop-ups and redirects.

    Google Chrome preferences with Pop-ups and redirects highlighted.

  6. Toggle the default behavior to Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects.

    Google Chrome preferences with Pop-up default behavior highlighted.

How to Allow Pop-Ups on Mac Using Firefox

If you use Firefox as your main browser on Mac, it's also possible to allow pop-ups on the service. Here's how to allow pop-ups on Mac using Firefox.

  1. In Firefox, click the Firefox menu.

    Firefox on Mac with Firefox on menu bar highlighted.

  2. Click Preferences.

    Firefox Preferences menu highlighted.

  3. Click Privacy & Security.

    Firefox preferences with Privacy and Security highlighted.

  4. Scroll down to Permissions and untick Block pop-up windows.

    Firefox preferences with block pop-up windows highlighted.

How to Allow Pop-Ups on Mac Using Edge

An increasing number of Mac owners use Microsoft Edge as their browser. If that's you, here's how to allow pop-ups on Mac using Edge.

  1. On Edge, click Microsoft Edge.

    Edge on Mac with Microsoft Edge highlighted on menu bar.

  2. Click Preferences.

    Microsoft Edge with Preferences highlighted.

  3. Click Cookies and Site Permissions.

    Microsoft Edge preferences with Cookies and Site Permissions highlighted.

  4. Click Pop-ups and redirects.

    Microsoft Edge with Pop-up and redirects highlighted within preferences.

    You may need to scroll down to find it.

  5. Toggle Block off.

    Microsoft Edge with Block highlighted for pop-up windows in preferences.

Should I Disable My Pop-up Blocker?

Pop-ups have been a part of the internet for many years which can make it hard to know if they need to be disabled or not. Here's a look at the pros and cons of using a pop-up blocker.

  • Blocking pop-ups is less irritating. Having a pop-up blocker enabled means you won't have pop-up windows appearing as you browse. Such windows can be irritating, so being free of them can be beneficial. 
  • Pop-ups can be a security risk. Some less reputable websites can use pop-ups to effectively trick you into clicking something that you shouldn't. For safety-conscious users, it can be wiser to keep it enabled.
  • Some websites use pop-ups for security purposes to help you log into services more easily. That's why it can be useful to selectively allow websites to disable pop-up windows. 
  • Pop-ups can mean more ads. In many cases, ads are provided in pop-up form, so enabling them means you'll see more unwanted content. 
FAQ
  • How do I turn off a pop-up blocker on an iPhone?

    For Safari, go to Settings > Safari and turn off Block Pop-ups. For other browsers, check their settings in the app.

  • How do I turn off a pop-up blocker on a MacBook?

    The above instructions will work for desktop or laptop Macs, since they both run the same operating system. Generally, you'll look in the privacy settings of the browser you're using.

