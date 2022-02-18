How to Turn Off Parental Controls on Nintendo Switch

What to Know To temporarily disable: Select the parental control timer on the home screen, and enter your PIN .

on the home screen, and enter your . Disable the timer remotely: Select Console Settings in the parental control app > tap Disable Alarms for Today toggle.

in the parental control app > tap toggle. To disable permanently: Navigate to home > System Settings > Parental Controls > Unregister App, and enter your PIN.



This article explains how to turn off parental controls on the Nintendo Switch.

Can You Turn Off Nintendo Switch Parental Controls?

Once you’ve set up Nintendo Switch parental controls, you can temporarily disable them at any time or remove them altogether. You can enter your PIN to temporarily disable parental controls on the console itself, but only for an adult Switch profile. You can also temporarily disable alarms through the parental controls app on your phone, which will allow your child to play without time limits for the rest of the day.

If you don’t want parental controls on your Switch anymore at all, then you need to disconnect the Switch from parental controls app. When you do that, parental controls are immediately removed from the Switch, and accounts on that Switch can play any game without time limits.

How to Temporarily Disable Parental Controls on Switch

When you set up parental controls for your Switch, the app automatically generates a four digit PIN. You can use that PIN on your switch to temporarily disable parental controls.

Here’s how to temporarily disable parental controls on Switch:



Navigate to the home screen, and select the Parental Control timer. Select OK. Enter your PIN. Select OK. Parental controls will remain off until the console enters Sleep Mode.

How to Temporarily Remove the Parental Control Timer on Switch

If you don’t want to limit your child’s play time for the day, but you do want parental controls to remain in place, you can temporarily remove the timer. This is accomplished through the parental control app on your phone, so you don’t need to have the Switch with you to make the change.

Here’s how to temporarily remove the gameplay timer in Switch parental controls:



Open the Switch parental control app on your phone. Tap Console Settings. Tap the Disable Alarms for Today toggle. Tap Disable. Wait for the change to occur. Your phone and the Switch both need to be connected to the internet for the change to occur. Playtime alarms will remain disabled for the rest of the day, while the rest of the parental controls remain in place.

How Do You Remove Nintendo Switch Parental Controls?

If you’re completely done with parental controls on your Switch, you can disable the feature permanently. When you disable parental controls, accounts on that switch will be able to play any game for any amount of time without restrictions.

Here’s how to remove Nintendo Switch parental controls permanently:



Navigate to the home screen of your Switch, and select System Settings. Select Parental Controls. Select Unregister App. Enter your PIN. Select Unregister. Select OK.