Gaming > Consoles & PCs How to Turn Off Parental Controls on Nintendo Switch Temporarily disable them for the day, or permanently remove all restrictions By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 18, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Consoles & PCs Xbox Buyer's Guide What to Know To temporarily disable: Select the parental control timer on the home screen, and enter your PIN. Disable the timer remotely: Select Console Settings in the parental control app > tap Disable Alarms for Today toggle. To disable permanently: Navigate to home > System Settings > Parental Controls > Unregister App, and enter your PIN. This article explains how to turn off parental controls on the Nintendo Switch. Can You Turn Off Nintendo Switch Parental Controls? Once you’ve set up Nintendo Switch parental controls, you can temporarily disable them at any time or remove them altogether. You can enter your PIN to temporarily disable parental controls on the console itself, but only for an adult Switch profile. You can also temporarily disable alarms through the parental controls app on your phone, which will allow your child to play without time limits for the rest of the day. If you don’t want parental controls on your Switch anymore at all, then you need to disconnect the Switch from parental controls app. When you do that, parental controls are immediately removed from the Switch, and accounts on that Switch can play any game without time limits. How to Temporarily Disable Parental Controls on Switch When you set up parental controls for your Switch, the app automatically generates a four digit PIN. You can use that PIN on your switch to temporarily disable parental controls. Here’s how to temporarily disable parental controls on Switch: Navigate to the home screen, and select the Parental Control timer. Select OK. Enter your PIN. Select OK. Parental controls will remain off until the console enters Sleep Mode. How to Temporarily Remove the Parental Control Timer on Switch If you don’t want to limit your child’s play time for the day, but you do want parental controls to remain in place, you can temporarily remove the timer. This is accomplished through the parental control app on your phone, so you don’t need to have the Switch with you to make the change. Here’s how to temporarily remove the gameplay timer in Switch parental controls: Open the Switch parental control app on your phone. Tap Console Settings. Tap the Disable Alarms for Today toggle. Tap Disable. Wait for the change to occur. Your phone and the Switch both need to be connected to the internet for the change to occur. Playtime alarms will remain disabled for the rest of the day, while the rest of the parental controls remain in place. How Do You Remove Nintendo Switch Parental Controls? If you’re completely done with parental controls on your Switch, you can disable the feature permanently. When you disable parental controls, accounts on that switch will be able to play any game for any amount of time without restrictions. Here’s how to remove Nintendo Switch parental controls permanently: Navigate to the home screen of your Switch, and select System Settings. Select Parental Controls. Select Unregister App. Enter your PIN. Select Unregister. Select OK. FAQ How do I bypass parental controls on the Switch? The Switch's parental controls aren't easy to bypass; you need the PIN that you used to set the restrictions immediately. Otherwise, you need to contact Nintendo for a Master Key, if you've forgotten the PIN. What do Nintendo Switch parental controls restrict? After you set up parental controls for the Nintendo Switch, you can use them to restrict a variety of things. Some examples are the ESRB ratings of games that your Switch will play, social settings like posting to Twitter, communication, and both when and for how long users can be on the console. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit