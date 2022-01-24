What to Know Alexa mobile app: More > Settings > Notifications . Choose Amazon Shopping and turn off For items in delivery updates .

> > . Choose and turn off . Amazon website: Menu under name > Account > Communication and Content > Alexa shopping notifications. Toggle For items in delivery updates.

This article explains how to turn off shopping- and package-related notifications in the Alexa app or Amazon website. You can stop Alexa and your Amazon smart device from ruining a surprise by adjusting a simple setting and even take it a step further to receive no package notifications at all.

How to Know You Have Notifications

When you have shopping or package notifications, your Amazon Echo will display a yellow light or on-screen banner.

To receive those notifications, simply say “Alexa, what are my notifications” or “Alexa, do I have notifications?” Alexa will then give you notifications for deliveries, returns, updates, or other alerts you’ve set up.

Turn Off Package Notifications in the Alexa App

Currently, you cannot simply ask Alexa to adjust your package notifications. However, you can easily change these settings in the Alexa app on Android or iPhone.



Open the Alexa app on your mobile device. Tap the More tab and choose Settings. Pick Notifications and select Amazon Shopping. At the top below Say or show item titles, turn off the toggle labeled For items in delivery updates. If you’re concerned about gifts you’re returning or exchanging, you can also turn off the For items in return updates toggle. Next, be sure the last toggle in the section is turned off for Including items in your shopping cart marked as gifts, or those that might be gifts during major holidays. You’ll notice a few other notifications related to your deliveries and orders you can turn off if you like. Below Delivery Notifications, you can turn off alerts for items Out for delivery and those Delivered. In the subsequent two sections, you can turn off notifications for Returns and Order Updates.

These additional Alexa notifications should not speak or show product titles once you turn off the other toggles in Steps 4 and 5. However, if you don’t want anyone in the household to know items are being delivered or returned at all, you might consider turning these off too.

Turn Off Package Notifications on the Amazon Website

If you don’t have your mobile device handy, you can adjust your package notifications on the Amazon website.



Visit and sign into Amazon.com in your browser. Click the Accounts & Lists drop-down list on the top right below your name and choose Account. Scroll down to the Communication and content box and select Alexa shopping notifications. Below Say or show item titles, turn off the toggle labeled For items in delivery updates and optionally the toggle labeled For items in return updates toggle. Confirm the toggle for Including items in your shopping cart marked as gifts, or those that might be gifts during major holidays is turned off. Like in the Alexa mobile app, you can turn off the additional notifications for deliveries, returns, and order updates on the Amazon website if you like.

Your Amazon Echo is a wonderful tool for making shopping quick and easy, especially with Alexa Voice Shopping. But don’t forget when that special occasion rolls around your surprise gift could be spoiled by an innocent order or delivery notification.