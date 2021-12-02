How to Turn Off Optimized Battery Charging on iPhone

What to Know Optimized Battery Charging is on by default.

The iPhone tracks daily charging habits to improve the lifespan of your battery.

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health > Turn off Optimized Battery Charging

Apple has designed Optimized Battery Charging to reduce wear and tear and increase the lifespan of an iPhone's battery. It reduces the stress on the phone's battery by keeping it partially charged at 80% when you don't use it for a long time.

The feature is enabled by default on all iPhones running iOS 13 or later. Let's learn how to turn off Optimized Battery Charging on an iPhone when you don't need it.



Is There a Way To Turn Off Optimized Battery Charging?

Here's how to turn off Optimized Battery Charging when it doesn't serve your purpose.



Open the Settings app.

Select Battery by swiping down the list.

Select Battery Health to open the next screen.

Toggle the Optimized Battery Charging button to turn off the default setting. To enable it, toggle it back to the green position.

Select Turn Off Until Tomorrow or Turn Off depending on your preference.



Is Optimized Battery Charging Good or Bad?

Lithium-ion batteries can degrade faster when they stay fully charged for a long time and heat up. Even a trickle charge makes the battery work harder to maintain a 100% charge.

The Optimized Battery Charging feature keeps the battery at 80% and delays a full charge a few moments before you wake up. The preventive feature is enabled by default and recommended to improve the battery's life.



Should I Turn Off Optimized Battery Charging?

When you turn off Optimized Battery Charging, the iPhone will charge straight to 100% without pausing at 80%. You can turn off the optimized mode, but Apple recommends you keep it switched on to slow down the battery's aging.

But Optimized Battery Charging needs to learn your daily charging habits. It won't work if these habits are erratic. For instance, you can turn off Optimized Battery Charging if you keep irregular sleep hours or don't charge the phone overnight.

The feature also uses location tracking to engage automatically in places where you spend the most time and are likely to keep the phone on the charger for a longer time. If you have turned off location services, then you can disable the battery management feature too.

These location settings must be enabled for Optimized Battery Charging to work:

Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Location Services .

> > > . Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services > System Customization .

> > > > . Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services > Significant Locations > Significant Locations.



Why Does Optimized Battery Charging Keep Turning On?

Optimized Battery Charging uses machine learning to understand your habits and location tracking to estimate places where you spend the most time—for instance, your office during the day and home at night. However, there could be several reasons why Optimized Battery Charging turns back on after you disabled it.

You disabled it for just a day with the Turn Off Until Tomorrow option.

option. Location Services engaged to turn on the feature in a place where you spend the most time.

An iOS update re-enables the battery-saving feature.

Choose Turn Off to disable the feature permanently. You can also turn off Location Services and see if it solves the issue. But turning off your iPhone's ability to track your location will affect all services which use this information, like Maps, location-based alerts, Find My Phone, etc.

