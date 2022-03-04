How to Turn Off a Nest Thermostat

What to Know From the thermostat: Press center of device > scroll to Mode > press device > scroll to Off . Press the device again.

This article includes instructions for turning off your Nest thermostat from the device and the mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone. The instructions should work with any Nest thermostat and the Nest app on any mobile device.

How Do I Manually Turn Off My Nest Thermostat?

If you don't have a mobile device with the Nest app, you can turn your thermostat off directly from the device. Because it's not immediately obvious how to do so on the device, follow these steps:

Press the center of your Nest thermostat to open the menu. In the menu that appears, use the bezel of the Nest thermostat to scroll to the Mode icon, then press the center of the device to select it. When the new menu appears, use the bezel to scroll to Off, and then press the center of the thermostat to select it. Your thermostat will now remain off until you turn it back on again.

How Do I Turn Off the Thermostat on My Nest App?

If you aren't near your Nest thermostat but you still want to turn it off, you can do so from the Nest app, as long as you're connected to a network. It can be a mobile network or a wireless network, and if you're away from home, there could be a short delay while the command reaches the device.

You must have already set up your Nest thermostat and connected to it through the Nest app for these instructions to work.

Open the Nest app on your mobile device. Tap the thermostat you want to turn off. Tap the Mode icon. Tap Off in the menu that appears.

Nest Safety Temperatures

Even if you turn your Nest thermostat off, the device has a feature called Safety Temperatures. It's a set temperature that, even if the Nest thermostat is off, will trigger the device to automatically turn on and begin heating or cooling your house for safety purposes. For example, suppose you live in a cold climate and forget to turn your thermostat on before going out of town. In that case, Nest will automatically turn on once the temperature in your home gets below a certain level to keep your house from getting too cold. The same is true if you live in a warm climate, but the air conditioning will turn on to cool your home.

By default, Nest Safety Temperatures are set to 40 degrees for the low and off for the high. If you want to adjust those temperatures, in the Nest app, select your thermostat, then select the settings gear icon and choose Safety Temperatures.

