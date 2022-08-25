How to Turn off Mouse Acceleration on Mac

What to Know To disable, enter defaults write .GlobalPreferences com.apple.mouse.scaling -1 in Terminal.

in Terminal. To reduce, go to System Preferences > Mouse and reduce the tracking and scrolling speed.

> and reduce the tracking and scrolling speed. Disabling mouse acceleration is useful if you need to be more accurate with the mouse pointer.

This article teaches you how to turn off mouse acceleration on a Mac. It looks at two methods to do so, as well as highlights why you may need to switch off mouse acceleration.



How to Turn Mouse Acceleration off on Mac

To turn mouse acceleration off entirely on Mac, you'll need to change a command within Mac's Terminal. Here's how to turn mouse acceleration off on Mac.



This method requires the confidence to use Terminal. It's a good idea to back up your Mac before doing so.

Open Terminal from your Applications > Utilities folder. You can also find it using Spotlight or Launchpad. Type defaults write .GlobalPreferences com.apple.mouse.scaling -1 into the Terminal window. Change the number to anything between 0 and 3 to turn mouse acceleration back on. You can also enter the command without a number to confirm whether mouse acceleration is activated. Press Enter. Mouse acceleration has now been switched off until the next time you restart your computer.

How to Reduce Mouse Acceleration on Mac

If you don't feel comfortable using Terminal, or you would prefer to adjust and reduce mouse acceleration, there's a different method. This way uses System Preferences, which is more user-friendly. Here's how to reduce mouse acceleration.

Click the Apple icon on the menu bar. Click System Preferences. Click Mouse. If you don't see your mouse, you may need to re-pair it with your Mac or plug it back in. Adjust the tracking speed to something that feels more comfortable for your needs. Adjust the scrolling speed for similar effect when scrolling.

Why Would I Want to Turn off Mouse Acceleration?

Mouse acceleration makes your pointer move faster, but not everyone wants that. Here's why it can be helpful to disable the feature.



To be more precise when drawing . If you sketch designs out on your Mac, mouse acceleration can make it hard to be accurate. Nothing will compare to a stylus, but lowering or disabling mouse acceleration can help.

. If you sketch designs out on your Mac, mouse acceleration can make it hard to be accurate. Nothing will compare to a stylus, but lowering or disabling mouse acceleration can help. To improve your gaming performance . If you play games like Fortnite on Mac, you'll know how important it is to be accurate with your shooting. Tweaking mouse acceleration can be useful if you don't feel comfortable with the default settings.

. If you play games like Fortnite on Mac, you'll know how important it is to be accurate with your shooting. Tweaking mouse acceleration can be useful if you don't feel comfortable with the default settings. To be more comfortable . We're all used to different keyboards and mice. If you've just switched to a Mac, you may feel more in control once you've adjusted the mouse acceleration settings.

. We're all used to different keyboards and mice. If you've just switched to a Mac, you may feel more in control once you've adjusted the mouse acceleration settings. To have more control. Disabling mouse acceleration means that the mouse pointer moves the same distance as the mouse on your mousepad, which can feel more logical to some people.