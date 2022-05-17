How to Turn Off Motion Photo on Android

What to Know Camera app > select photo mode > tap the settings icon > tap the off icon next to Top Shot.

> select > tap the icon > tap the icon next to Top Shot. On Samsung phones: Camera app > select photo mode > tap the motion photo icon to toggle the feature off/on.



This article explains how to turn off motion photos on Android and how to turn it back on.

How Do I Turn Off Motion Photos on My Android?

The default Android camera app has a feature called Top Shot, which was originally introduced alongside the Pixel 3. Top Shot is capable of taking a short video when you take a picture, which can be used as a motion photo or to find the best frame to use as a still picture. To take regular pictures without the motion photo component, you can disable this feature.

Here’s how to turn off motion photos on an Android:



In the camera app, select the photo mode if it isn’t already selected. Tap the settings icon. Tap the off icon next to Top Shot to disable motion photos. If you select automatic, the camera app will take still photos if no movement is detected.

How to Turn Motion Photos Back On Again on an Android

If you decide you actually want to use the motion photo feature, you can turn it back on the same way you turned it off.

Here’s how to turn on motion photos on an Android:



Open the camera app, and select the photo mode if it isn’t already selected. Tap the settings icon. Tap On or Automatic next to Top Shot to enable motion photos.

How to Enable and Disable Motion Photo on Samsung

Samsung phones run on Android, but Samsung models don’t always work exactly like other Android phones. They also have a motion photo feature, but the procedure to turn it off isn’t the same as it is with other Androids.



These instructions apply to Samsung phones with Android 10 and newer. To disable motion photo in older Samsung phones: open the camera app > select photo mode > tap Settings > tap the motion photo toggle.

Here’s how to disable motion photo on Samsung:

In the camera app, select photo mode if it isn’t already selected. Tap the motion photo icon (square with the small triangle inside it). If you see the text Motion photo: off, that means the feature has been disabled. To turn it back on, tap the motion photo icon again. When you see the text Motion photo: on, that means it has been reenabled.

What Is Top Shot or Motion Photo?

Motion photos are pictures accompanied by a very short snippet of video. When you take a motion photo with an Android phone, the phone records a short video in the form of several additional frames beyond the precise moment when you took the picture.

In the default Android camera app, the motion photo setting is called Top Shot, because you can select the best frame and turn it into a still picture. This is useful if you took a picture, but your subject closed their eyes, looked away, or anything else unwanted happened at the exact moment you took the picture.

Top Shot allows you to select a frame where the subject wasn’t closing their eyes or looking away, and Google Assistant can actually use its built-in smarts to locate these ideal frames automatically most of the time.

The other purpose of taking a motion photo is it captures a bit of movement instead of just a static moment in time. You still have the static picture, but you also get a bit of movement along with it as a bonus.

