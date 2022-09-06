Gaming > Consoles & PCs How to Turn Off Meta (Oculus) Quest or Quest 2 Controllers There's no off button, so just wait for them to shut off automatically By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 6, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Consoles & PCs Xbox Buyer's Guide What to Know There is no Off button.The Touch Controllers will automatically turn off when not in use. Optionally, you could just remove the batteries.Make sure you turn the Quest or Quest 2 off completely to put the controllers to sleep. This article will teach you how to turn off your Meta Quest and Quest 2 controllers to save battery life when you aren’t using your virtual reality headset. How to turn off Meta (Oculus) Quest or Quest 2 controllers Turning off the Meta Quest or Quest 2 Touch Controllers isn’t hard because the controllers are designed to turn off on their own when you aren’t using them. This means you’ll never have to worry about whether or not you’ve turned the controllers off manually when you finish a session. Instead, you can simply set the controllers off to the side, away from button presses, and then go about your business. Meta is so confident in the sleep function built into the Touch Controllers that the company hasn’t included an off button. Instead, the only way to ensure that your controllers are fully turned off is to remove the batteries. To do this, simply remove the back panel from the controllers and pop the batteries out. However, this shouldn’t be an issue for the majority of users out there. Meta has designed the Quest and Quest 2 controllers to work similarly to a television remote. As such, the batteries should last a relatively long time. FAQ How do I charge my Quest 2 controllers? Quest 2 controllers use regular AA batteries, so they aren't rechargeable like most other modern game controllers. You can, however, use rechargeable batteries instead of standard AAs. If you aren't using rechargeable batteries and your Quest 2 controller runs out of power you'll need to open the battery cover, remove the duds, and insert a fresh set. How do I calibrate Quest 2 controllers? In the Oculus app select Menu > Controller > then choose the controller you want to calibrate under Paired Controllers. Select the three dots in the top right, then Recalibrate, and follow the on-screen instructions to finish the process. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit