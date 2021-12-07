How to Turn Off iMessage on Mac

What to Know Open Messages > click Messages > Preferences > iMessage > Sign Out > Sign Out .

This article explains three ways to manage or turn off iMessage on a Mac.



This article was written using macOS 10.15 (Catalina). The basic concepts apply both to earlier and later versions of the macOS, but the exact steps may vary slightly depending on your version of the operating system.

How Do I Turn Off iMessage On My Mac?

As mentioned earlier, you have two options when it comes to turning off iMessage on a Mac: disabling the program completely or just hiding notifications.

How to Completely Turn Off iMessage On a Mac

If you don't ever want to get text messages through iMessage on your Mac, turn the program off by following these steps



Open the Messages app. Click Messages.

Click Preferences.

Click the iMessage tab.

Click Sign Out.

In the confirmation pop-up, click Sign Out again. With this done, iMessage is turned off and you won't get any more messages to your Mac until you sign into your account again.



How to Hide iMessage Notifications On a Mac

If you still want to get and send texts on your Mac, but just don't want to be bothered by iMessage notifications, disable those notifications by following these steps:



Click the Apple menu. Click System Preferences.

Click Notifications.

Click Messages.

Move the Allow Notifications from Messages slider to off/white. With this done, you can stay signed into Messages, and still get and send texts, but you won't get notifications popping up to distract you.



Want to block notifications from iMessage temporarily, or to schedule the times you when block messages and the times when you allow them? You need Do Not Disturb, a feature built into the macOS. Learn all about using Do not Disturb on a Mac.

How Do I Stop My iPhone From Syncing Messages to My Mac?

Maybe you want to use iMessage on your Mac, but to keep the messages sent and received on your Mac separate from those on your iPhone. That's tricky, but it can be done.

Apple's basic assumption in designing the Messages app is you'll want access to your messages on all devices where you're signed in: Mac, iPhone, iPad. So, there's not a single setting to stop your iPhone from syncing messages to your Mac. That said, if you follow these steps, it can work.



This may end up creating a confusing experience for you and could lead to fragmented conversations across the two devices. If you're OK with that, continue on.