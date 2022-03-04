Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on Your iPhone Get your iPhone back up to speed By Sandy Writtenhouse Sandy Writtenhouse Facebook Twitter Writer Kaplan University Sandy has been writing about technology since 2012. Her work has appeared on How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, iDownloadBlog, groovyPost, and many other websites. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 4, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email iPhone & iOS Switching from Android What to Know You can turn off Low Data Mode on iPhone for Wi-Fi, mobile data, or both.Wi-Fi data: Settings > Wi-Fi, > tap Info icon next to connected network. Turn off the toggle for Low Data Mode.Mobile data: Settings > Cellular or Mobile Data. Choose data type Cellular or Mobile > pick Data Mode > Low Data Mode. This article explains how to turn off Low Data Mode on iPhone for Wi-Fi and mobile data. It allows you to resume updates and syncing, increased streaming quality, automatic downloads, and more. What Happens When I Turn Off Low Data Mode? Turning off Low Data Mode reenables the features Low Data Mode disables. The Background App Refresh setting resumes (if you had it turned on). The Automatic settings for Downloads and Backups will restart (if they were on). Streaming quality will no longer be decreased for content like music or video. App-Specific Changes Certain iOS apps and services will return to normal when you turn off Low Data Mode. App Store: Automatic updates, downloads, and video auto-play will resume.FaceTime: The bitrate will no longer be configured for low bandwidth.iCloud: Updates will restart, and iCloud Photos automatic backups and updates will also resume.Music: Automatic downloads and high-quality streaming will resume.News: Advanced retrieval of articles will restart.Podcasts: Episodes will download as usual, not just on Wi-Fi, and feed updates will no longer be limited. Keep in mind that if you did not have any of the above features or services set to On when you turned on Low Data Mode, they won't be affected. For instance, if you had Background App Refresh turned off before, the setting will not automatically turn on when you turn off Low Data Mode. How Do I Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone? The Low Data Mode feature is available for both Wi-Fi and mobile data. You’ll need to turn it off separately for each, just like when you turned it on. Turn Off Low Data Mode for Wi-Fi Open the Settings app and select Wi-Fi. Tap the Info icon to the right of the connected network. Turn off the toggle for Low Data Mode. Turn Off Low Data Mode for Mobile Data Open the Settings app and select Cellular or Mobile Data depending on your plan. Tap Cellular Data Options or Mobile Data Options. If you have a Dual SIM, select a number instead. For 5G data, select Data Mode and turn off Low Data Mode. You can choose Standard or Allow More Data 5G per your preference. For 4G, LTE, or a Dual SIM, simply turn off Low Data Mode. FAQ How do I check data usage on an iPhone? For more help managing your mobile data, you can check your iPhone's data usage. Go to Settings > Cellular and scroll down to Cellular Data. In this section, you can see a breakdown per app of what's using information, along with a monthly total. What is data roaming on iPhone? Data roaming occurs when your iPhone connects to towers that don't belong to your carrier. Your carrier shouldn't bill you more for roaming data, but you can deactivate it if you want. Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options and tap the switch next to Data Roaming to off. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit