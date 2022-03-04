How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on Your iPhone

What to Know You can turn off Low Data Mode on iPhone for Wi-Fi, mobile data, or both.



This article explains how to turn off Low Data Mode on iPhone for Wi-Fi and mobile data. It allows you to resume updates and syncing, increased streaming quality, automatic downloads, and more.

What Happens When I Turn Off Low Data Mode?

Turning off Low Data Mode reenables the features Low Data Mode disables.

The Background App Refresh setting resumes (if you had it turned on).

The Automatic settings for Downloads and Backups will restart (if they were on).

Streaming quality will no longer be decreased for content like music or video.

App-Specific Changes

Certain iOS apps and services will return to normal when you turn off Low Data Mode.

App Store: Automatic updates, downloads, and video auto-play will resume.

FaceTime: The bitrate will no longer be configured for low bandwidth.

iCloud: Updates will restart, and iCloud Photos automatic backups and updates will also resume.

Music: Automatic downloads and high-quality streaming will resume.

News: Advanced retrieval of articles will restart.

Podcasts: Episodes will download as usual, not just on Wi-Fi, and feed updates will no longer be limited.

Keep in mind that if you did not have any of the above features or services set to On when you turned on Low Data Mode, they won't be affected. For instance, if you had Background App Refresh turned off before, the setting will not automatically turn on when you turn off Low Data Mode.



How Do I Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone?

The Low Data Mode feature is available for both Wi-Fi and mobile data. You’ll need to turn it off separately for each, just like when you turned it on.



Turn Off Low Data Mode for Wi-Fi

Open the Settings app and select Wi-Fi. Tap the Info icon to the right of the connected network. Turn off the toggle for Low Data Mode.

Turn Off Low Data Mode for Mobile Data

Open the Settings app and select Cellular or Mobile Data depending on your plan. Tap Cellular Data Options or Mobile Data Options. If you have a Dual SIM, select a number instead. For 5G data, select Data Mode and turn off Low Data Mode. You can choose Standard or Allow More Data 5G per your preference. For 4G, LTE, or a Dual SIM, simply turn off Low Data Mode.