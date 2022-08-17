What To Know To turn off iPhone XR, hold Side and Volume Down buttons > move slider from left to right.

Turning off the iPhone XR is one of the easiest things about using the smartphone, but there are a number of things related to it that you need to know. This article explains how to turn off an iPhone XR, how to turn it back on, how to restart it, and more.

How to Power Off iPhone XR

Need to turn off your iPhone XR? It will be familiar from the process for turning on an iPhone XR, but there are two extra steps. Press and hold the Volume Down and Side buttons at the same time. When the slide to power off slider appears, move it from left to right. After a few seconds, your iPhone XR will turn off.

If you're not planning to use your iPhone XR for a little bit, you don't have to turn it off. You can just put it to sleep by pressing the Side button once (this is also called "locking" the phone). To wake the phone back up (aka "unlocking"), tap the screen or press the Side button again.

What to Do if iPhone XR Won't Turn Off

In some cases, your iPhone XR might run into a problem that prevents it from turning off using the steps from the last section. Don't worry: this is almost always a temporary glitch and it's easy to solve. Here's how:

Press and release the Volume Up button. Press and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button. Keep holding until the Apple logo appears. When it does, let go of the Side button and your iPhone XR will restart.

Other Beginner iPhone XR Tips

Knowing how to turn off an iPhone XR is a good start, but here are some other important things a new or beginning iPhone owner should know how to do:

Set a Passcode: If you didn't do it when you set up the iPhone, you should set a passcode. This short code prevents unauthorized people from using your iPhone or accessing your data. Start by setting a passcode on your iPhone. Then, set up Face ID so you can unlock your iPhone by looking at it.

If you didn't do it when you set up the iPhone, you should set a passcode. This short code prevents unauthorized people from using your iPhone or accessing your data. Start by setting a passcode on your iPhone. Then, set up Face ID so you can unlock your iPhone by looking at it. Get More Battery Life: You can charge the iPhone by plugging the included cable into a wall socket or a computer. Still, you'll want to use the iPhone as long as possible without having the inconvenience of a recharge. Check out these tips for getting the most battery life out of your iPhone.

You can charge the iPhone by plugging the included cable into a wall socket or a computer. Still, you'll want to use the iPhone as long as possible without having the inconvenience of a recharge. Check out these tips for getting the most battery life out of your iPhone. Take a Screenshot: Want to capture whatever's on your screen right now so you can share it or go back to it later? Take a screenshot by pressing the Volume Down and Side buttons at the same time and then quickly letting go. Screenshots are saved in the pre-installed Photos app.

