How to Turn Off an iPhone 13

What to Know Via the buttons: Hold top button on left-hand side of iPhone and the button on the right-hand side at the same time.

Via the Settings app: Settings > General > Shut Down then slide the switch to power off.

> > then slide the switch to power off. Switching your iPhone off can give you peace and quiet as well as save battery life.

This article teaches you how to turn off your iPhone 13 via its physical buttons as well as through the phone's software.



How to Power Off an iPhone 13

If you want to turn your iPhone 13 off by using the buttons on the side of your phone, the process is fairly simple but because those buttons aren't primarily for turning off the phone, they aren't labeled as such. Here's how to power off an iPhone 13 using the hardware buttons.



This method will only work if your iPhone 13's buttons are in working order.

On your iPhone, press and hold the volume up button that is on the left-hand side of the phone. At the same time, press and hold the side button on the right-hand side of the phone. Slide your finger from the circle on the left-hand side along Slide to power off the iPhone 13 or tap Cancel to return to your home screen.

How to Power Off an iPhone 13 via Settings

If your iPhone 13 buttons aren't working or responding correctly, you can also turn your iPhone 13 off via the Settings app on your iPhone.



This can be a better method if you have issues with gripping or pressing buttons.

On your iPhone 13, tap Settings. Tap General. Scroll down to Shut Down and tap it. Place your finger inside the circle to the left of Slide to Power Off and drag it across the screen to make your iPhone 13 shut down.

Why Would I Switch My iPhone Off?

There are a few reasons why you may wish to switch your iPhone off. Here's a quick overview of how turning your iPhone off can be beneficial.



To save battery life. If your iPhone battery is running low, but you don't need to use it for a while, it can be a good idea to power it off during any time you don't plan to use it. It's not really worth it for short periods of time, but if you don't need it for hours or even days, it helps.

If your iPhone battery is running low, but you don't need to use it for a while, it can be a good idea to power it off during any time you don't plan to use it. It's not really worth it for short periods of time, but if you don't need it for hours or even days, it helps. To troubleshoot an issue. Sometimes if your iPhone is running into errors, sluggish behavior or simply not operating correctly, restarting it can correct the issue.

Sometimes if your iPhone is running into errors, sluggish behavior or simply not operating correctly, restarting it can correct the issue. To not be disturbed. The iPhone's Do Not Disturb mode is very effective but if you don't even want to be tempted to look at your iPhone, switching it off means you're completely private away from your smartphone. If you need to focus on work or studying, it can be useful.



When Is It Safe to Restart an iPhone?

If you're restarting your iPhone to potentially fix an issue with it, there is a set length of time to wait until doing so. Turn your iPhone off then wait 30 seconds before turning it back on by holding the side button on the right-hand side of the iPhone. Once the Apple logo appears, you can release the button. Trying to restart too soon often means the iPhone won't boot up immediately.