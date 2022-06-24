What to Know Go to Profile > menu > Settings > Privacy > Messages > Others on Instagram > Don't receive requests .

> menu > > > > > . Switch off notifications: Go to Profile > menu > Settings > Notifications > Direct Messages and toggle it off.

> menu > > > and toggle it off. Message requests come from people you don't follow on Instagram and can be spam bots.

This article teaches you how to turn off Instagram message requests and notifications for them. It also explains how to limit group invites to people you know.



How to Block IG Message Requests

If you keep receiving Instagram message requests and don't want to anymore, switching them off is simple. Here's what to do.



This method solely blocks message requests rather than all Instagram DMs.

Tap your profile icon in Instagram. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Tap Messages. Tap Others on Instagram. Tap Don't receive requests. You will no longer receive message requests from people you are not following, i.e., unknown people.

How to Disable Message Requests Notifications on Instagram

You can disable these if you don't want to receive push notifications for private/direct message requests. Here's how to do so.



Doing this won't stop you from receiving messages, but it will prevent you from getting a notification every time it happens.

Tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Notifications. Tap Direct messages and calls. Under Message requests, tap the toggle next to Off to switch them off. You will now receive notifications for anything enabled on but not message requests.

How to Disable Group Invites on Instagram

Another way a stranger you are not following can interact with you privately is via group messaging. Here's how to limit group invites.

From Instagram's settings, tap Privacy. Tap Messages. Tap Who can add you to groups. Tap Only people you follow on Instagram to restrict group invitations on Instagram to only people you know.

Where Do the Message Requests Come From?

Your message request folder is for specific types of messages. Crucially, it's the place where messages arrive from people who are not on your contact list or who you do not follow.



Sometimes, these messages are from strangers wanting to talk, while others can be from spambots.



If you want to stay more secure when using Instagram, it makes sense to disable this feature. That way, you will only receive messages from people you know.



If you disable the feature, Instagram will tell the other user, "[username] can't receive your message. They don't allow new message requests from everyone" when they try to message you.