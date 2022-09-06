What to Know On Android tablet: Settings > Google Assistant > General > Toggle Google Assistant off.

> A prompt will warn you that your device will no longer respond to "Hey Google," if you shut down Google Assistant.

This article explains how to turn off Google Assistant on an Android tablet. Screenshots are from a Google Pixel phone, but the instructions are the same for phones and tablets.

How Do I Turn Off Google Assistant on My Tablet?

Whether you find yourself not using the Google Assistant feature, or you want to reduce how often Google can listen in on your daily life, the following steps are how to turn off Google Assistant on your Android tablet.



Open Settings in the Google app by tapping your account icon on the upper-right-hand corner of the screen. Doing so will open a menu with a number of options. Select the Settings menu from the list. After opening the Settings menu, tap the Google Assistant option in the list to the left of the screen. Once in the Google Assistant menu, select General. On the General page, there are a handful of options to choose from. In order to turn off Google Assistant, you must tap on the Google Assistant toggle to the right of the first option on the screen. Selecting this option will permanently shut off the Google Assistant feature across the entire operating system. After choosing to stop using Google Assistant, the operating system will provide a prompt warning that turning off the feature will also cause other Android features like Ambient mode and Snapshot to stop working.

Note Once you've turned off Google Assistant, it will not work in any instance on your Android tablet. This decision affects the entire Android operating system, so any Google-enabled applications or features will no longer be able to respond to "Hey Google." Individual apps with their own voice-enabled assistants, like Spotify, will still be able to respond to your voice when you use their key phrase.