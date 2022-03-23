Social Media > Facebook How to Turn Off Facebook Sounds How to turn off those annoying like button sounds and others on Facebook By Kayla Dube Kayla Dube Writer and Lifewire Technology Review Board Member J. Everette Light Career Center Kayla Dube has 4+ years' experience in videography and filmmaking. She frequently works in production with indie film companies. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 23, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section How to Turn Facebook Sounds Off in the App How to Turn Off Facebook Sounds on Desktop How Do I Turn Off Like Sounds on Facebook? Can You Turn Off All of the Annoying Sounds in the Facebook App? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know iOS and Android: Menu > gear icon > Preferences > Media > Sounds > toggle the In-App Sounds slider to off.Web: Down arrow > Settings & privacy > Settings > Notifications > Browser and toggle sliders to off. This article shows you how to turn off Facebook sound effects on both the iOS and Android app. We'll also show you how to turn notification sounds off on the Facebook web page. How to Turn Facebook Sounds Off in the App These steps will show you how to turn Facebook sounds off for iOS and Android devices on the Facebook app. From the Facebook app's main page, tap on the Menu icon in the bottom right corner. Tap on the gear icon in the top-right to open Settings. Under Preferences, tap on Media. At the top of the page, under Sounds, tap on the slider to toggle In-App Sound off. You can also turn Videos Start With Sound to off to stop videos from auto playing. This will turn off any in-app sounds coming from the Facebook app on iOS. How to Turn Off Facebook Sounds on Desktop The web version of Facebook has no sound effects besides when you get notifications. If you want to turn these distracting sounds off, here's how. On Facebook, click on the down arrow in the top-right corner. Go to Settings & privacy > Settings. In the left-hand sidebar, select Notifications. Scroll all the way down to How You Get Notifications and open the Browser drop-down. Under Sounds, click on the sliders to disable playing a sound when a notification is received, and/or playing a sound when a message is received. By turning these sounds off, Facebook notifications and messages sent to you are silenced. How Do I Turn Off Like Sounds on Facebook? The Facebook app plays a sound effect whenever you "like" someone's post or comment. This can get annoying after awhile. When you turn in-app sounds off using the steps above for mobile devices, this also turns off any sound effects from liking posts. Can You Turn Off All of the Annoying Sounds in the Facebook App? Besides the like button, there are other sound effects on the Facebook app. If you find them irritating, you can turn off these sounds by following the steps above for the iOS and Android Facebook mobile app. FAQ Why are my Facebook sounds so loud? Updates to the Messenger and Facebook apps may introduce glitches that make alerts and other sounds louder than usual. If turning down your device's volume doesn't solve the issue, check to see if a new version is available. How do I change the Facebook notification sound? The Android version of Facebook lets you select a different tone for in-app notifications. Select the More menu (three lines) > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Notifications > Push (under Where you receive notifications) > Tone, and then select the alert sound you want. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit