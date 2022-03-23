What to Know iOS and Android: Menu > gear icon > Preferences > Media > Sounds > toggle the In-App Sounds slider to off.

> > > > > toggle the slider to off. Web: Down arrow > Settings & privacy > Settings > Notifications > Browser and toggle sliders to off.

This article shows you how to turn off Facebook sound effects on both the iOS and Android app. We'll also show you how to turn notification sounds off on the Facebook web page.

How to Turn Facebook Sounds Off in the App

These steps will show you how to turn Facebook sounds off for iOS and Android devices on the Facebook app.

From the Facebook app's main page, tap on the Menu icon in the bottom right corner. Tap on the gear icon in the top-right to open Settings. Under Preferences, tap on Media. At the top of the page, under Sounds, tap on the slider to toggle In-App Sound off. You can also turn Videos Start With Sound to off to stop videos from auto playing.

This will turn off any in-app sounds coming from the Facebook app on iOS.

How to Turn Off Facebook Sounds on Desktop

The web version of Facebook has no sound effects besides when you get notifications. If you want to turn these distracting sounds off, here's how.

On Facebook, click on the down arrow in the top-right corner. Go to Settings & privacy > Settings. In the left-hand sidebar, select Notifications. Scroll all the way down to How You Get Notifications and open the Browser drop-down. Under Sounds, click on the sliders to disable playing a sound when a notification is received, and/or playing a sound when a message is received.

By turning these sounds off, Facebook notifications and messages sent to you are silenced.

How Do I Turn Off Like Sounds on Facebook?

The Facebook app plays a sound effect whenever you "like" someone's post or comment. This can get annoying after awhile. When you turn in-app sounds off using the steps above for mobile devices, this also turns off any sound effects from liking posts.

Can You Turn Off All of the Annoying Sounds in the Facebook App?

Besides the like button, there are other sound effects on the Facebook app. If you find them irritating, you can turn off these sounds by following the steps above for the iOS and Android Facebook mobile app.