What to Know Swipe down from the Android Home Screen to open Notifications .

. Tap the Do Not Disturb shortcut at the top of the Notification Center.

Android's Do Not Disturb can help with distractions but will also halt some text messages, incoming calls, and other notifications. Here's how to turn off Do Not Disturb and make notifications work as normal.

How to Turn Off Do Not Disturb on Android

You can use the Notification Center or the Settings app to turn off Do Not Disturb.

How to Turn Off Do Not Disturb in the Notification Center

This method will turn off Do Not Disturb in the Android Notification Center. It's quick, easy, and the best option in most situations.

Swipe down from the Android Home Screen to reveal the Notification Center. Continue to swipe until the Notification Center fills the phone's display, and then tap Do Not Disturb at the top of the screen to turn the feature off.

How to Turn Off Do Not Disturb in Settings

This method requires a few more steps but, because it dives into the Settings menu, provides access to a wider range of Do Not Disturb settings.

Swipe up from the Android Home Screen to open the App Drawer. Tap Settings. Select Notifications. Scroll down to General, then tap Do Not Disturb. Tap Turn off now.

Why Won't Do Not Disturb Turn Off?

The methods above will turn off Do Not Disturb.

However, you may find Do Not Disturb is on even after you previously turned it off. This can happen when Do Not Disturb is scheduled to turn on automatically.

To fix this, open the Schedules settings from the Do Not Disturb settings menu (the same used to turn the feature off). This will present a list of currently active schedules. Check or un-check the boxes next to each to turn the schedules on or off, or tap the gear icon to change how a schedule works.

Note that Schedules can be created not only for particular times and dates but also events on your calendar. Some Android phones even have Schedules that turn on Do Not Disturb while gaming or driving.



Why Is Do Not Disturb Missing from the Notification Center?

This guide provides instructions for turning off Do Not Disturb from the Notification Center. However, you may find this method doesn't work because the Do Not Disturb option is missing.

The Android Quick Settings menu, which is part of the Notification Center and displays the Do Not Disturb option, allows customization. It's possible the Do Not Disturb option was removed from the Quick Settings menu.

Our Android Quick Settings primer explains how to change the Quick Settings menu so Do Not Disturb is available when you open the Notification Center.

Can I Permanently Turn Off Do Not Disturb?

It's not possible to entirely remove Do Not Disturb, but most of its features can be disabled.

Follow the 'How to Turn Off Do Not Disturb in Settings' instructions above. When finished, tap Schedules and turn off all schedules shown. Then change the Android Quick Settings menu to remove Do Not Disturb from the options.

Do Not Disturb remains, but it won't turn on automatically and won't be visible in the Quick Settings menu. The feature will remain off until you turn it back on in Settings.