How to Turn Off Comments on a Facebook Post

This article explains how to turn off comments on a Facebook post.

Note: Thanks to frequent changes to the Facebook interface, the location of the Settings might have changed since you used it last.

How Do You Manage Commenting on Personal FB Posts?

All navigation elements are on the left sidebar in the new design. Here's how to reach the page where you can manage all comments on personal Facebook posts.

Select your profile photo at the foot of the left sidebar to access the Accounts page.
Select Settings & privacy.
Select Settings.
Select Public Posts on the side menu.
Select Edit for Public Post Comments.
Under Who can comment on your public posts?, select your preferred commentators from Public, Friends of Friends, or Friends. The choice is automatically saved.

How Do You Turn Off Comments on a Facebook Post?

You can turn off comments on any post you make in a Facebook Group. But you cannot turn off comments on a personal post in your timeline. So, let's look at both situations by logging into your Facebook account.

Turn Off Comments on a Facebook Group

For the steps below, you have to be an admin or a moderator on the Facebook Group.

Select the Groups on the left panel.
On the list of Groups you are part of, go to the Facebook group and post you want to turn off the comments for.
Select the three dots on the top right-hand side of a post.
Select Turn off commenting from the options on the list.

Tip: To reduce comment overwhelm, instead of turning off comments, you can also choose Slow down comments and Limit activity to restrict the frequency of comments.

Turn Off Comments on Your Facebook Post on the Timeline

Facebook has no option yet to turn off comments on your posts. Instead, you can choose the proper permissions to limit who can comment. The Privacy settings page controls the viewership for your network of friends.

Select your profile photo at the foot of the left sidebar.
Select Settings & privacy.
Select Settings.
Select Public Posts on the side menu.
Select Edit for Public Post Comments.
Under Who can comment on your public posts?, select your preferred commentators, from Public, Friends of Friends, or Friends.
Choose Friends to minimize the number of people who will see your public post and comment on it.

FAQ

Why can't I see comments on Facebook?

Barring a problem with the platform itself, there may be some settings preventing you from seeing Facebook comments. First, go to the More (down arrow) menu > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Public Posts, and then click Edit next to Public Post Comments and make sure it's set to Public so anyone can leave comments, or Friends/Friends of Friends to restrict it slightly. You can also change the settings for Public Profile Info.

Why does Facebook freeze when I click on comments?

If Facebook comments aren't loading, first try refreshing the feed or web page. You can also try closing and reopening the app, checking for an update, and clearing your app or browser cache. If none of these fixes work, Facebook may have an issue on its send, and you'll have to wait for them to fix it.