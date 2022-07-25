Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Turn off Closed Captions on Discovery Plus Select the speech bubble in the playback options or disable CC in your settings By Robert Earl Wells III Published on July 25, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Turn Off Closed Captions Turn on Closed Captions Troubleshooting Frequently Asked Questions What to Know In the web player, select the speech bubble in the playback options and select Off.In the mobile app, tap the screen, and then tap the speech bubble and select Off.On a smart TV or streaming device, disable captions through your device settings. This article explains how to turn off closed captions on Discovery Plus. The instructions apply to the Discovery Plus web player, the Discovery Plus mobile app, and the Discovery Plus apps for smart TVs and streaming devices. How to Turn off CC on Discovery Plus The steps for turning off closed captions and subtitles vary slightly depending on your device. Discovery Plus Web Player Follow these steps to turn off closed captions when you're watching on the Discovery Plus website: Start playing a title, then hover your cursor over the video player to bring up the playback options. Select the speech bubble in the lower-right corner to bring up CC and subtitle options. Select Off. Select Caption Settings to adjust the text color, background color, font, and size. Discovery Plus Mobile App Follow these steps to turn off closed captions in the Discovery Plus app for iOS and Android: Start playing a title, then tap the screen to bring up the playback options. Tap the speech bubble in the lower-right corner to bring up CC and subtitle options. Tap Off. Roku To turn off captions in the Discovery Plus app for Roku TVs and streaming devices, you must disable closed captions on your Roku in the device settings. Go to Settings > Accessibility or Captions > Captions mode > Off. Amazon Fire TV To disable closed captions on an Amazon Fire TV or Stick, go to Settings > Accessibility > Closed Captions > Off. To turn off subtitles, go to Settings > Subtitles > Off. Apple TV You can disable captions on an Apple TV from within the Discovery Plus app. Swipe down on the remote's touch surface while watching a video. Then, select Subtitles > Off. How to Turn on Closed Captions on Discovery Plus If you want to enable closed captions, follow the steps above for your device to access the CC options, then select a language. Why Won't Closed Captions Turn Off? Older versions of the Discovery Plus app have a bug that automatically enables captions at the start of every video. To fix this issue, update the app on your device. How to Clear Watch History on Discovery Plus FAQ How do I turn off closed captions on Peacock? To turn off closed captions on Peacock TV, sign in to your Peacock account on a computer and move your cursor anywhere on the screen. You'll see playback options at the bottom. Click the subtitles icon on the bottom left and choose Off from the pop-up menu. How do I turn off closed captions on Netflix? To turn off Netflix subtitles on a computer, hover the cursor over the subtitles icon and select Off. On an Android, tap the screen and tap Audio & Subtitles > Off > Apply. On an iOS device, tap Audio & Subtitles > Off. How do I turn off closed captions on Apple TV? To turn off subtitles on Apple TV, use the Apple TV remote to access the menu while a video is playing. Select Subtitles > Off. To permanently turn off subtitles, select Settings > Accessibility > Subtitles and Captions and click Closed Captions and SDH to turn off the setting. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit