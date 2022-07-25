What to Know In the web player, select the speech bubble in the playback options and select Off .

This article explains how to turn off closed captions on Discovery Plus. The instructions apply to the Discovery Plus web player, the Discovery Plus mobile app, and the Discovery Plus apps for smart TVs and streaming devices.

How to Turn off CC on Discovery Plus

The steps for turning off closed captions and subtitles vary slightly depending on your device.

Discovery Plus Web Player

Follow these steps to turn off closed captions when you're watching on the Discovery Plus website:

Start playing a title, then hover your cursor over the video player to bring up the playback options. Select the speech bubble in the lower-right corner to bring up CC and subtitle options.

Select Off.

Select Caption Settings to adjust the text color, background color, font, and size.

Discovery Plus Mobile App

Follow these steps to turn off closed captions in the Discovery Plus app for iOS and Android:



Start playing a title, then tap the screen to bring up the playback options.

Tap the speech bubble in the lower-right corner to bring up CC and subtitle options. Tap Off.



Roku

To turn off captions in the Discovery Plus app for Roku TVs and streaming devices, you must disable closed captions on your Roku in the device settings. Go to Settings > Accessibility or Captions > Captions mode > Off.



Amazon Fire TV

To disable closed captions on an Amazon Fire TV or Stick, go to Settings > Accessibility > Closed Captions > Off. To turn off subtitles, go to Settings > Subtitles > Off.

Apple TV

You can disable captions on an Apple TV from within the Discovery Plus app. Swipe down on the remote's touch surface while watching a video. Then, select Subtitles > Off.

How to Turn on Closed Captions on Discovery Plus

If you want to enable closed captions, follow the steps above for your device to access the CC options, then select a language.

Why Won't Closed Captions Turn Off?

Older versions of the Discovery Plus app have a bug that automatically enables captions at the start of every video. To fix this issue, update the app on your device.