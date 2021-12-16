How to Turn Off Breathe on Apple Watch

What to Know For watchOS 3 through 7: Go to Breathe > Breathe Reminders > None in the Watch iOS app.

For watchOS 8: Go to Watch app > Mindfulness and turn all switches under Mindfulness Reminders to off/white.

Alternatively, follow the same instructions in the Settings app for watchOS.

Instructions in this article apply to devices running watchOS 3.0 and later; in watchOS 8, Apple renamed the Breathe app to "Mindfulness," and you'll follow slightly different instructions.



How to Turn Off Breathe Reminders in watchOS 3 Through watch OS 7

Follow these steps to deactivate reminders if your Apple Watch has the Breathe app. These instructions use the Watch app for iPhone, but you can find the same options in the Settings app on the Apple Watch.



In the Watch app for iOS, scroll down and select Breathe.

Tap Breathe Reminders.

Choose None.

Another way to hide reminders is to select Notifications Off on the second screen, but using the method above will save you a step if you decide you want to use Breathe in the future.



How to Turn Off Mindfulness Reminders in watchOS 8 and Later

The process for silencing the newer Mindfulness app is also easiest through the Watch app for iPhone, but the instructions are the same in the Settings app in watchOS.



In the Watch app, select Mindfulness.

Under the Mindfulness Reminders heading, tap the two toggle switches next to Start of Day and End of Day to off/white.

Alternatively, select Notifications Off in the area above this section.



Can I Customize My Breathe Reminders?

If you're not ready to get rid of the Breathe or Mindfulness apps completely, you can also make them prompt you less often. To make this adjustment for Breathe, open the Watch app on your iPhone, and then go to Breathe > Breathe Reminders and choose how many reminders you want per day (between one and 10).

For Mindfulness, use the iPhone Watch app and tap Mindfulness > Add Reminder, and then set the time you want to have your breathing session. Select Repeat to choose which days you want the notification to occur, or uncheck all of the options to make the reminder a one-off.



You can also access these options through your Apple Watch directly by opening the Settings app and going to Breathe or Mindfulness and following these same instructions.

What Triggers the Breathe Notification on Apple Watch?

Unlike the Apple Watch's Stand notification, which activates if the device hasn't sensed you moving around in the first 50 minutes of an hour, the Breathe notification depends on triggers you set ahead of time.

By default, the Breathe app reminds you to take a break every four hours. The Mindfulness app scales it back a little and prompts you at the start and end of each day. You can add more or fewer notifications if you prefer, or you can use a variety of methods to turn them off altogether.

