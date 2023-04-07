What to Know On a computer/mobile app: Profile icon > Settings > Playback > turn off Auto-play next episode .

> > > turn off . On a TV: From the Home screen's side menu: Settings > Playback > Off .

> > . To turn off autoplay previews, select your Profile icon > Settings > Playback > turn off Autoplay previews.

This article explains how to turn off autoplay on HBO Max. The instructions apply to watching HBO Max on a computer, mobile device, video game console, smart TV, or other streaming devices.

How to Turn Off HBO Max Autoplay on a Computer

Follow these steps to turn off autoplay when watching HBO Max in a web browser:



Go to HBOmax, log in to your account, and select your Profile icon (the first letter of your name) in the upper-right corner.

Select Settings. Scroll down to the Playback section and select the Auto-play next episode on this device toggle to turn it Off.

How to Turn Off HBO Max Autoplay on a Mobile Device

Follow these steps to turn off autoplay in the HBO Max mobile app:

Tap your Profile icon (the first letter of your name) in the upper-right corner.

Tap the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Tap Playback. Tap the Auto-play next episode on this device toggle to turn it Off.

How to Turn Off HBO Max Autoplay on a TV

Here's how to turn off autoplay in the HBO Max app for smart TVs, streaming devices, and video game consoles:



From the Home screen, scroll left to bring up the side menu, and then select Settings at the bottom. Scroll right to the Playback section. Under Autoplay Episodes, select Off.

How to Turn Off Autoplay Previews on HBO Max

When autoplay is active, you'll see a preview image of the upcoming episode before it plays. If you're watching on the HBO Max website, you can get rid of autoplay previews in your settings:



Go to HBOmax.com, log in to your account, and select your Profile icon (the first letter of your name) in the upper-right corner.

Select Settings. Scroll down to the Playback section and select the Autoplay previews on this device toggle to turn it Off.

How to Watch Credits on HBO Max

When autoplay is turned on, you'll see the Next Episode popup with a 10-second timer in the lower-right corner as soon as the credits roll. If you want to watch the credits, select the X to close the popup, or press Back/Menu on your TV remote. The next episode will play when the credits are over.

