How to Turn Off Apple Watch Keyboard Notifications

What to Know To disable: Settings > Notifications > Apple Watch Keyboard > slide Allow Notifications to off/white .

> > > slide to . A full onscreen keyboard is available on Apple Watch Series 7, 8, and Ultra running watchOS 8 and higher.

Third-party keyboard apps are available for older models.

This article provides step-by-step instructions on how to stop the Apple Watch keyboard notification from appearing on your iPhone.

How to Get Rid of Apple Watch Keyboard Notifications

Inputting text on the small screen of the Apple Watch can be challenging. Sure, you can dictate text to Siri or draw one letter at a time with Scribble, but neither is a good option for speedy, accurate typing. Some models—Apple Watch Series 7 and newer—running watchOS 8 and up include a full-sized keyboard, but even that won't cut it if you prefer a more-standard keyboard.

That's why Apple allows you to use your iPhone's keyboard to enter text into the Apple Watch. If you go to any part of an Apple Watch app that offers text input—searching for apps in the App Store, writing a text in Messages, looking for a podcast in Podcasts, etc.—a notification pops up on your iPhone offering to let you use the iPhone to type into the Watch app.

That's handy—unless you don't want to do that. If you prefer the other ways to type on the Watch, this notification is annoying and something you may want to get rid of. You can disable that notification by following these steps:

Tap Settings. Tap Notifications. Tap Apple Watch Keyboard. To fully turn off the notification, move the Allow Notifications slider to off/white. When you turn off the notification, there's no other way to get to the iPhone keyboard that works with the Apple Watch. If you decide you do want the keyboard, move this slider back to on/green. If you still want to get the notification, but want to control how it appears, leave Allow Notifications set to on/green, but change the other settings. Alerts: Control where the Apple Watch keyboard notifications appear on your iPhone.

Control where the Apple Watch keyboard notifications appear on your iPhone. Banner Style: Choose whether the notification disappears on its own or if you have to dismiss it.

Choose whether the notification disappears on its own or if you have to dismiss it. Sounds: Want a sound to let you know when the keyboard is available? Use this slider.

Want a sound to let you know when the keyboard is available? Use this slider. Show Previews: This option lets you control whether the keyboard notification appears on your iPhone's lockscreen.