Smart & Connected Life > Smart Watches & Wearables How to Turn Off Apple Watch Keyboard Notifications Start at the Notifications settings on your iPhone, and then pick the Apple Watch Keyboard By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 17, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart Watches & Wearables Eco Tech Electric Vehicles Working From Home Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Home Smart Watches & Wearables Travel Tech Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players What to Know To disable: Settings > Notifications > Apple Watch Keyboard > slide Allow Notifications to off/white.A full onscreen keyboard is available on Apple Watch Series 7, 8, and Ultra running watchOS 8 and higher.Third-party keyboard apps are available for older models. This article provides step-by-step instructions on how to stop the Apple Watch keyboard notification from appearing on your iPhone. How to Get Rid of Apple Watch Keyboard Notifications Inputting text on the small screen of the Apple Watch can be challenging. Sure, you can dictate text to Siri or draw one letter at a time with Scribble, but neither is a good option for speedy, accurate typing. Some models—Apple Watch Series 7 and newer—running watchOS 8 and up include a full-sized keyboard, but even that won't cut it if you prefer a more-standard keyboard. That's why Apple allows you to use your iPhone's keyboard to enter text into the Apple Watch. If you go to any part of an Apple Watch app that offers text input—searching for apps in the App Store, writing a text in Messages, looking for a podcast in Podcasts, etc.—a notification pops up on your iPhone offering to let you use the iPhone to type into the Watch app. That's handy—unless you don't want to do that. If you prefer the other ways to type on the Watch, this notification is annoying and something you may want to get rid of. You can disable that notification by following these steps: Tap Settings. Tap Notifications. Tap Apple Watch Keyboard. To fully turn off the notification, move the Allow Notifications slider to off/white. When you turn off the notification, there's no other way to get to the iPhone keyboard that works with the Apple Watch. If you decide you do want the keyboard, move this slider back to on/green. If you still want to get the notification, but want to control how it appears, leave Allow Notifications set to on/green, but change the other settings. Alerts: Control where the Apple Watch keyboard notifications appear on your iPhone.Banner Style: Choose whether the notification disappears on its own or if you have to dismiss it.Sounds: Want a sound to let you know when the keyboard is available? Use this slider.Show Previews: This option lets you control whether the keyboard notification appears on your iPhone's lockscreen. FAQ How do I turn off notifications on an Apple Watch? First, open the Watch app on your iPhone and select Notifications (it should be just under your watch faces). You can't quickly turn off all notifications, but if ones from a particular app are bothering you, select it from the list, and then select Notifications Off at the top of the next screen. How do I turn off the notification sound on my Apple Watch? Turn on Silent Mode by swiping up from the bottom of your Apple Watch screen and then tapping the bell icon. Alternatively, open the Watch icon on your iPhone, and then select Sounds & Haptics. At the top of the next screen, turn the switch next to Silent Mode to on/green. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit