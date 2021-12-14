How to Turn Airplane Mode On or Off on Android

What to Know Tap Settings > Connection & Sharing > Airplane Mode to toggle it on or off.

This article teaches you how to turn Airplane Mode on or off on your Android phone. It also looks at the benefits of doing so and why you might need to.



How Do I Turn On Airplane Mode on Android?

Turning on Airplane mode on an Android phone is a fairly straightforward process if you know where to look. Here are two ways to do this.



Follow the same steps to switch it off again.

Turn On Airplane Mode on Android Via Settings

Tap Settings.

Tap Connection & Sharing.

Tap the toggle next to Airplane Mode.

The phone is now in Airplane Mode.



Turn on Airplane Mode on Android Via Quick Settings

Alternatively, you can also switch on Airplane Mode in a different way. Here's what to do.



Swipe down from the top of your home screen.

Tap Airplane Mode to switch it on.

Your phone is now in Airplane Mode.



What Is the Benefit of Airplane Mode?

Airplane mode offers a number of benefits depending on what you're trying to do. It switches off all the Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular, and data connections on your Android phone. The name is so-called because such connections can interfere with the various sensors and equipment on commercial airplanes. However, there are other benefits too. Here's a look at them.



It saves battery life. Switching to Airplane mode can save your phone battery life. Granted, you're not able to do much with your phone in Airplane mode such as take calls or use the internet, but if you need it to last, you can switch between the two modes regularly.

Switching to Airplane mode can save your phone battery life. Granted, you're not able to do much with your phone in Airplane mode such as take calls or use the internet, but if you need it to last, you can switch between the two modes regularly. It can reset your connection . Sometimes, your connection will simply drop out for no reason. Flicking Airplane Mode on then off again often fixes the problem.

. Sometimes, your connection will simply drop out for no reason. Flicking Airplane Mode on then off again often fixes the problem. You get some peace and quiet. Feeling overwhelmed by notifications but don't want to switch your phone off? Airplane Mode works as a kind of Do Not Disturb mode so you can enjoy some peace.

What Does Airplane Mode Look Like on an Android?

Airplane Mode on an Android phone looks mostly the same as when you have a connection to the outside world. The only difference is your phone will display Airplane Mode and a picture of an airplane in the top corner of your screen.



Other than that, it's exactly the same and your experience won't differ. It's even possible to switch Wi-Fi back on while still keeping Airplane Mode enabled so you don't receive any messages or calls via your cellular network.



Is It Good to Put Your Phone on Airplane Mode?

It can be good to put your phone in Airplane mode. That's mostly because having your data connection switched off saves battery life and it turns off the antenna so it's not looking for a signal. It's also useful sometimes to be disconnected from the world for a time, with the option to switch Wi-Fi back on but not cellular data.



If you're traveling internationally, it's also often convenient to have Airplane Mode switched on so you avoid paying for any international fees by mistake. Remember, you can enable Wi-Fi while keeping cellular data disabled through using Airplane Mode.

