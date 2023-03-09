Mobile Phones > Android How to Transfer Text Messages From Android to Android Move messages from one device to another with MobileTrans on your computer, or over Wi-Fi with SMS Backup and Restore By Robert Earl Wells III Published on March 9, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Use Your Computer Wireless Transfer Methods Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Use MobileTrans to transfer Android text messages with your computer and an HDMI cable.Use the SMS Backup and Restore app to transfer Android text messages wirelessly.Using Bluetooth to transfer messages is not recommended due to security concerns. This article explains how to transfer text messages from Android to Android. The instructions apply to all Android phones regardless of the manufacturer (Google, Samsung, etc.). How to Transfer Android Text Messages With Your Computer If you have a computer with two USB ports, you can transfer texts between your phones using a program called MobileTrans. Here's how: Download MobileTrans. Open the installation file and select Install. Select Start Now. Select the Phone Transfer tab at the top. Select Phone to Phone. When you see the phone transfer screen, plug the source device (the phone you want to transfer text from) into one of the USB ports on your computer. If you've never connected your phone to your computer before, you may need to enable USB file transfers. Go to Settings > Connected devices > USB and make sure File transfer is turned on. Follow the instructions to turn on Android Developer mode. This step allows MobileTrans to access your device. Turn on Android USB debugging mode. If you see a pop-up on your phone, tap Allow. If not, you'll have to go through your phone settings. If you don't see the pop-up on your phone, select Show Again. The program will ask you to make Connector (the mobile companion app for MobileTrans) your default messaging app. On your phone, tap OK, then tap Set as default. When you're done, you can switch back to your preferred default messaging app through your phone's settings. Connect your destination device (the phone you want to transfer texts to) to your computer. If your device isn't detected at anytime, select Retry. Repeat the previous steps on the destination phone to turn on file transfers, developer mode, and USB debugging. On the destination device, tap OK and Yes to turn on USB debugging and make Connector your default messaging app (you can change this when you're done). Select OK in MobileTrans when prompted. Check the boxes next to the information you want to transfer. Make sure Text messages is selected. When you're ready, select Start. The device on the left is the source device, and the device on the right is the destination device. Select Flip at the top to switch them. Once the process is finished, check your text messages on the destination device to make sure the transfer was successful. With MobileTrans, you can also create a backup of your text messages if you want to restore them on another phone later on. How to Transfer Android Text Messages Wirelessly With the SMS Backup & Restore app, you can transfer text messages between Android phones over Wi-Fi. No computer or USB connection is required. On the source device (the phone you want to transfer text from), download SMS Backup and Restore from the Play Store. Open the app and tap Get Started. Tap Allow to grant the necessary permissions. Tap the Menu icon (the three lines). Tap Transfer, then tap Send From This Phone. Follow the same steps on the destination device (the phone you want to transfer texts to), except tap Receive on this phone. On the source device, tap your destination device. If you don't see your destination device listed on the source device, make sure both phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. On the destination device, tap Accept. On the source device, select Transfer messages and call logs from the current state of this phone. Finally, select Transfer. On the destination device, tap Accept and Restore. When the process is finished, check the destination device to make sure your text messages were successfully transferred. While it's possible to transfer messages using Bluetooth, it is not recommended due to security concerns. FAQ How do I transfer contacts from Android to iPhone? The easiest way to move data from an Android to an iPhone is with the Move to iOS app. This program will help you migrate almost all of your data to a new device. How do I transfer contacts from Android to Android? One way to move contacts between Android devices is with a SIM card. In the Contacts app, go to Settings > Import/Export > Export > SIM card. Then, move the SIM to the new phone. To send a single contact from one phone to another, select it in Contacts, and then open the More menu and choose Share.