This article explains how to transfer text messages from Android to Android. The instructions apply to all Android phones regardless of the manufacturer (Google, Samsung, etc.).

How to Transfer Android Text Messages With Your Computer

If you have a computer with two USB ports, you can transfer texts between your phones using a program called MobileTrans. Here's how:

Download MobileTrans. Open the installation file and select Install.

Select Start Now. Select the Phone Transfer tab at the top. Select Phone to Phone. When you see the phone transfer screen, plug the source device (the phone you want to transfer text from) into one of the USB ports on your computer. If you've never connected your phone to your computer before, you may need to enable USB file transfers. Go to Settings > Connected devices > USB and make sure File transfer is turned on. Follow the instructions to turn on Android Developer mode. This step allows MobileTrans to access your device. Turn on Android USB debugging mode. If you see a pop-up on your phone, tap Allow. If not, you'll have to go through your phone settings. If you don't see the pop-up on your phone, select Show Again. The program will ask you to make Connector (the mobile companion app for MobileTrans) your default messaging app. On your phone, tap OK, then tap Set as default. When you're done, you can switch back to your preferred default messaging app through your phone's settings. Connect your destination device (the phone you want to transfer texts to) to your computer. If your device isn't detected at anytime, select Retry. Repeat the previous steps on the destination phone to turn on file transfers, developer mode, and USB debugging. On the destination device, tap OK and Yes to turn on USB debugging and make Connector your default messaging app (you can change this when you're done). Select OK in MobileTrans when prompted. Check the boxes next to the information you want to transfer. Make sure Text messages is selected. When you're ready, select Start. The device on the left is the source device, and the device on the right is the destination device. Select Flip at the top to switch them. Once the process is finished, check your text messages on the destination device to make sure the transfer was successful.

With MobileTrans, you can also create a backup of your text messages if you want to restore them on another phone later on.

How to Transfer Android Text Messages Wirelessly

With the SMS Backup & Restore app, you can transfer text messages between Android phones over Wi-Fi. No computer or USB connection is required.

On the source device (the phone you want to transfer text from), download SMS Backup and Restore from the Play Store. Open the app and tap Get Started.

Tap Allow to grant the necessary permissions.

Tap the Menu icon (the three lines). Tap Transfer, then tap Send From This Phone. Follow the same steps on the destination device (the phone you want to transfer texts to), except tap Receive on this phone. On the source device, tap your destination device.

If you don't see your destination device listed on the source device, make sure both phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. On the destination device, tap Accept. On the source device, select Transfer messages and call logs from the current state of this phone. Finally, select Transfer. On the destination device, tap Accept and Restore. When the process is finished, check the destination device to make sure your text messages were successfully transferred.

While it's possible to transfer messages using Bluetooth, it is not recommended due to security concerns.