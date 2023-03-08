3 Ways to Transfer Messages From Android to iPhone

This article explains three ways to transfer text messages from Android to iPhone, with the pros and cons for each.

How to Transfer Text Messages From Android to iPhone

Transferring data from Android to iPhone is pretty easy for most types of data. There are multiple ways to move photos and videos, music, contacts, and even apps, which makes for a flexible and more or less easy process. Things aren't quite as simple when you transfer text messages from Android to iPhone. In that scenario, you have three main options (or maybe only two, depending on the texting app you use).

Move to iOS App

What We Like Comprehensive transfer of data from Android to iPhone

Transfers text messages

Quick and easy to use

Given Apple's iPhone expertise, offers the highest likelihood of success What We Don't Like Can be slow when transferring a large amount of data

The best option for transferring text messages from Android to iPhone is also the best option for transferring any data from Android to iPhone: Move to iOS app from Apple. Apple makes this free Android app that gathers up all of your Android data and transfers it wirelessly to the correct apps on your iPhone.

When setting up your new iPhone, just choose Move to iOS when asked if you have data you want to transfer. Follow the onscreen instructions to select the data you want to move, then sit back and wait for the wireless data swap. When it's done, all of your Android data—including texts—will be ready on your iPhone.

Third-Party Software

What We Like Lots of choices for tools

Some programs offer options that Move to iOS doesn't

Some free options What We Don't Like With so many options, it's hard to know what's good quality and trustworthy

Many paid options

Move to iOS is the best tool to transfer text messages from Android to iOS, but in some cases, it may not move all of the data you have. In those cases, you'll need to look for third-party software. There are so many third-party tools that do this—from programs for Windows and Mac to apps that you install on your smartphone, both free and paid—that we don't have a specific recommendation.

Spending some time at your preferred search engine looking for something like "transfer data from Android to iPhone" will turn up a ton of options. Some programs are limited to just transferring data. Others do that and then also layer in tools for backing up your smartphone, finding hidden files, and much more.

WhatsApp and Other Texting Apps

What We Like Can be as easy as installing an app and logging in

Tools specialize in certain platforms

Usually free What We Don't Like May require a separate tool for each app

No single tool to transfer all data

Some apps may not have transfer tools

If you use a third-party texting platform — like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger — you have another option. Depending on which one you use, you may be able to install it on your iPhone, sign in to your account, and automatically download all of your messages. In other cases, you'll need to use a tool to transfer your texts to your iPhone (WhatsApp requires a transfer app, for instance).

In most cases, the ways you transfer your texts will be free. But be aware: if you use more than one communication app, you may need to use more than one tool to transfer everything.

If you use these apps, first try logging in on your iPhone. If your messages show up, you're done. If not, search for a transfer tool specific to your app.