How to Transfer Google Photos to iCloud

Move all your Google Photos to iCloud

What to Know

Desktop: Go to Google Takeout. Click Deselect All, then check Google Photos > Next Step > Export Once > Create Export.Mobile: Go to Google Takeout. Follow steps above or select photos individually in the Google Photos app.Import to iCloud: Sign into iCloud > choose Photos > select the upload icon > choose folders you want to add to iCloud. This article explains how to export your photos from Google Photos and then import them directly into iCloud. Is There a Way to Transfer Google Photos to iCloud? The short answer here is yes, but not directly. There's no simple transfer button to magically move everything over from Google Photos to iCloud. However, there are a number of ways you can go about moving your content stored in Google Photos over to Apple's cloud service. We'll outline several different methods below, starting with what may be considered the easiest. How to Download All Google Photos at One Time The easiest method to move your Google Photos over is to download all of the content you have stored in Google's service in one step. To do this, follow the steps below. On a PC or Mac, open a browser and navigate to Google's Takeout site. If you only want to export your photos and videos, click Deselect All. Scroll down and check Google Photos. Click Next Step to progress to the next part of the export. Now you can customize how often you want to export photos and videos, as well as the maximum file size and format you want to content to be in. When ready, click Create export to start downloading your photos and videos. How to Export Certain Photos and Videos From Google Photos It's also possible that you don't want to move all of your photos and videos over from Google Photos. In that case, you may find it useful to simply select and download the content that you want to export directly from the Google Photos website. Here's how to do that. Head to Google's Photo site in a web browser. Find the photos you want to export and select them using the small checkmark in the top corner of the images. Alternatively, you can mark all for export by selecting the top left-most photo and holding Shift while you scroll all the way to the bottom of the page. Once you've selected all the images and videos you want to export press Shift+D on your keyboard or use the menu at the top of the page and select Download. Exporting Photos From Your Phone To grab certain photos from the app on your phone, follow these steps. Launch the Google Photos app on your phone. Long press to select photos you want to export. Alternatively, you can choose a specific date range to download using the circular icon at the top. Next, tap the share icon at the top. It looks like an upwards arrow. Select Share to export the photos using email or whatever other services your phone might offer. What Is the Best Way to Move My Google Photos Into iCloud? With your Google Photos exported, it's time to talk about importing them into iCloud. The easiest way to import photos into iCloud is to make use of iCloud's website. Follow the steps below to get started. In a web browser, navigate and sign into to the iCloud site. Select Photos from the rows of icons. Click the upload icon–it looks like a cloud with an upwards arrow going into it. Choose all of the photos and videos that you want to import into iCloud. The Google Takeout site will export your photos and videos into folders based on when the content was created. Because of that, you won't be able to simply drag and drop all of them into iCloud. Instead, we recommend moving all of the photos and videos into a singular folder so you can select all of them at once. FAQ How do I transfer Google Photos to my gallery? You can restore items from Google Photos to an Android phone's gallery app through the Bin in Google Photos, but no quick way exists; you have to transfer them one at a time. Tap and hold the photo you're moving, and then select Restore. The item will return to the folders it used to be in, including your gallery. How do I transfer Google Photos to my gallery? You can restore items from Google Photos to an Android phone's gallery app through the Bin in Google Photos, but no quick way exists; you have to transfer them one at a time. Tap and hold the photo you're moving, and then select Restore. The item will return to the folders it used to be in, including your gallery.

How do I transfer Google Photos to my computer? You can move Google Photos to your computer's hard drive by downloading them from the website. Sign in to Google Photos, and then hover your cursor over the ones you want to move and select the checkbox. Once you've highlighted all of the items you want, click Download in the top-left corner of the screen.