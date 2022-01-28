What to Know OnePlus changed the app's name from OnePlus Switch to Clone Phone in June 2021.

The app must be installed on both phones to transfer data.

Download Clone Phone and follow the on-screen prompts to begin data transfer.



This article explains how to use the OnePlus Switch app to transfer data from an old OnePlus device to a newer one.

How to Use OnePlus Switch to Transfer Files to Another Smartphone

Whether you're looking to transfer your apps and data to a new OnePlus or another Android device, OnePlus' Clone Phone app can automate the entire process with just a few taps of your screen. The following steps will get you through the entire process.

Don't worry, you aren't seeing things. OnePlus renamed the app from Switch to Clone Phone.

Download Clone Phone on Google Play. Open Clone Phone on both devices. Choose the New phone option on the device that will be receiving data. Select Old phone on the device that will be sending data. After selecting New phone, you will have to choose which phone type the data will be exported from. Once selected, a QR code will be generated that your old phone must scan to begin the data transfer. If the QR code won't work, the app can create an internet hotspot to facilitate the transfer.

On the Old phone, you will have to scan the QR code on the new phone's screen or connect to the generated hotspot. Once both phones are connected, select the apps and data you'd like to transfer and tap Start Switching to begin the transfer.

Does OnePlus Switch Transfer Whatsapp?

If used correctly, OnePlus Switch/Clone Phone will transfer the Whatsapp client itself without any issue. If that's all you needed the program to do, then you're already set. If you want to transfer all of your messages in addition to the app, then you should use Whatsapp's built-in manual backup system before switching to your new phone. The Whatsapp app has the ability to back up your messages through Google Drive, so be sure to do so before resetting your old device and moving to the new one.



Can OnePlus Phones Use Smart Switch?

OnePlus isn't the only mobile device manufacturer with their own in-house data transfer solution. Samsung's Smart Switch is a popular solution when swapping to and from their line of devices. Though OnePlus Switch/Clone Phone doesn't interact directly with Smart Switch, the latter program can be used instead of OnePlus' solution.

Is OnePlus Switch Safe?

Protecting your data is an important idea to consider when swapping phones. As a localized application, the OnePlus Switch app connects your old phone directly to your new phone without having to connect to a third party's servers so any data transferred should be safe from prying eyes while it's being transferred. Once completed, it's good practice to completely wipe your old phone of any sensitive data before ditching it for your new device.

