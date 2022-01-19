How to Transfer Data from PS4 to PS5

What to Know PS5 Data Transfer: Go to Settings > System > System Software > Data Transfer on PS5. Turn on PS4 > select items > Start Transfer .

Cloud Storage: Go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Save Data (PS4) > Cloud Storage on PS5 and click Download.

USB: Copy files from the PS4 to a USB drive, then insert the drive into the PS5. Go to the settings on each console to manage the transfer.

If you’ve just upgraded from a PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, you can transfer your PS4 save files and nearly any PS4 game to your new PS5. This article will teach you a few different ways to transfer data from PS4 to PS5 and make the process faster.

This article covers data transfers made after your initial PS5 setup. Your PS5 may present the option for a complete Data Transfer during setup, in which case you need to follow the on-screen instructions.

How Do I Transfer PS4 Data to PS5 After Setup?

Whether you’re looking to transfer all PS4 data or specific games and apps, the process is nearly identical. The PS5 has a Data Transfer option in its Settings menu to allow you to import files from any PS4 on your network.

Before you begin, you’ll need:

Powered PS4 with an internet connection.

Powered PS5 with an internet connection.

A TV or monitor hooked up to each console (you can still perform a Data Transfer with only one display, but we recommend two to avoid having to swap out HDMI cables during the transfer process).

For faster transfer speeds, make sure you have both consoles connected to the internet with a wired connection. If a Wi-Fi connection is your only option, you can still connect the consoles with a LAN cable to increase transfer speeds.

To avoid potential issues, make sure both the PS4 and PS5 have the latest system software before beginning any data transfers.

Turn on your PS5, sign into your profile, and navigate to Settings > System > System Software > Data Transfer. Read the warnings and click Continue. Turn on your PS4 and sign into the same profile. Your PS5 will begin searching for your PS4. If it can’t be located, check that both consoles are connected to the same network and restart your PS4. Once the PS4 is located, Press the PS4’s power button for 1 second until it beeps. You’ll have 5 minutes to do this before the process resets. After the PS4 restarts, you should see a list of the console’s save files displayed on your PS5. Select the data you want to transfer by checking off individual files (you can also choose Select All if you prefer). When finished, click Next. Select any games or apps you wish to transfer and click Next. The PS5 will display an estimated transfer time. Click Start Transfer to begin. If the estimated transfer time is too long, hit Cancel to return to the previous menu and adjust your selected files. Wait for the transfer to finish. Your PS4 may continue to display a transfer notification even after your PS5 restarts, as the PS5 may require additional time to install game files. Do not turn off your PS5 or PS4 while the transfer is being processed.

What Is the Fastest Way to Transfer PS4 Data to PS5?

As a general rule, a wired connection will always give you a faster transfer speed than a wireless connection. However, if you’re looking to transfer PS4 saved data, it’s much quicker to download your save files from Cloud Storage than using the PS5’s Data Transfer.

Cloud Storage is only available with a PlayStation Plus subscription, so you’ll need to be a member to access this feature. However, even if you’ve used Cloud Storage on your PS4, there’s no guarantee all your save files were uploaded. You may need to upload them first.



To ensure your PS4 save files are uploaded to cloud storage, select Settings > Application Saved Data Management > Saved Data in System Storage. Select Upload to Online Storage. From here, you can choose to select individual or multiple files by pressing the Options button on your controller and clicking Select Multiple Applications. When you’ve finished making your selections, hit Upload. Your save files may not be automatically available on your PS5 even after uploading them to cloud storage. To ensure you have access, you’ll need to manually download the save files to your PS5’s system storage. Turn on your PS5 and navigate to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Save Data (PS4) > Cloud Storage. Under Download to Console Storage, select the save files you’d like to move to your PS5’s storage and click Download. To ensure the files were downloaded, go to Settings > Storage > Saved Data in the Console Storage > PS4 Games. This will display all PS4 save files currently on your PS5.

How to Transfer Data via USB Storage Device

If you don't have Cloud Storage and prefer not to use the PS5's Data Transfer feature, you can also transfer save files via a USB storage device.

To do this, take a hard drive or memory stick with spare memory, insert it into your PS4, and follow these instructions:

Want to save time on data transfers? The PS5 supports all PS4-compatible external hard drives (HDDs). If you were using a USB HDD with your PS4, you can quickly access any games and save files stored on it by simply connecting it to your PS5.