How to Transfer Data from iPad to iPad

What to Know Put your old iPad beside your new one to begin Quick Start.

Quick Start transfers your old iPad’s data, settings, and apps to your new one.

If your old iPad doesn’t work, download everything using a backup.

How Do I Transfer Everything From One iPad to Another?

There are a few ways to move all of your data from your old iPad to your new one:

Quick Start

iCloud Backup

Finder or iTunes

If your old iPad is still in working condition, the simplest way is to use Quick Start.

Use Quick Start to Transfer Data From One iPad to Another

Quick Start is an automatic setup process that imports your settings and data to the new device. If your old iPad has a working camera, you can use it to set up your new one.

Turn on your new iPad. Place it near your old iPad. You won’t be able to use your old iPad during the setup process. Choose a time when you won’t need to use it. Choose which Apple ID to transfer data from, then press Continue. If you have multiple Apple IDs, you can transfer purchases from those later. Authenticate the setup. The new iPad will display an animation. Take a picture of it with your old iPad. If you can’t use your current device’s camera, tap Authenticate Manually. Finish the setup procedure on your new device. After you authenticate the setup, you can finish the setup on your new iPad. Enter your current device’s passcode. You will also be given the opportunity to set up Face ID or Touch ID at this time. Transfer your data. You will see a screen that says Transfer Data from (Device). Tap Continue to begin transferring your data from your old iPad to your new one. Keep your iPads plugged in beside each other while your data is transferred. The process may take up to two hours, depending on network speeds and the amount of data being transferred.

iCloud Backup Can Transfer Data From One iPad to Anotheer

If your old iPad won’t turn on, you can still transfer data using an iCloud backup. Unless iCloud Backup is disabled, your device automatically backs up apps and data to iCloud when it is plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi. Here’s how to restore an old backup on your new iPad.

Turn on your new iPad. This will begin the setup process. Select your language and country. Choose Set Up Manually. Join your Wi-Fi network. Set up Touch ID and Passcode, if desired. From the Apps & Data screen, choose Restore from iCloud Backup. Sign in to iCloud using your Apple ID and password. Choose a backup. Backups have their date and size listed. If you choose the most recent one, you can always revert to an older one if needed. Keep your device plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi while it downloads your content. Complete the setup process.

Using Finder or iTunes to Transfer Data From One iPad to Another

If you made a backup of your old iPad on your computer, you can transfer it to your new iPad using Finder or iTunes. Here’s how.