How to Transfer Data From Android to iPhone

What to Know Move to iOS app > iPhone into set-up mode > On Android, enter 6-digit code > iPhone, Set Manually > Move Data from Android .

> . From cross-platform apps, install the app on iPhone > log into same account used on Android > your data should appear.

You can't transfer apps; you need to download the iPhone version (and potentially pay again).

If you're switching from Android to iPhone, make sure you transfer all of your important data—contacts, photos, music—when you make the switch. This article explains what data can be transferred and what can't, and provides step-by-step instructions on the best way to transfer data from Android to iPhone.

Going the other direction? Here's how to move data from iPhone to Android.

How Do You Transfer Data From Android to iPhone?

There are lots of apps out there that can help you make this move. Some are paid, some are free, some are reputable, some shady. For most people, the best option is a free app by the most trustworthy source when it comes to iPhones: Apple.

Apple's Move to iOS app finds all of the important data on your Android and easily moves it to your new iPhone. Here's how to use it:

These steps only work if your iPhone is brand new and is being set up for the first time. If you've already set up your iPhone and want to use Move to iOS, you have to erase the iPhone and start from scratch. If you do that, make sure you back up the iPhone first!

Make sure both the iPhone and Android are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Go to the Google Play Store and download and install the Move to iOS app on your Android. On the iPhone set up screen, tap Set Up Manually.

On the Android, enter the 6-digit code displayed on the iPhone to sync the devices. On the iPhone's Apps & Data screen, tap Move Data from Android. The Move to iOS app scans your Android to find all kinds of data, including contacts, calendar, and photos. It displays what it's found and how large the files are for each type. Ensure that each type of data you want to transfer has a check next to it and tap Continue. Move to iOS transfers each kind of data into the corresponding app on your iPhone. When the success message displays, tap Done. On the iPhone, continue with the new-iPhone setup process.

Transferring Contacts from Android to iPhone

Depending on how you used your Android, you might not have a lot of data that you need to transfer. If you're only looking to move over your contacts from one address book to the other, you don't need Move to iOS. Here's an article on just moving contacts from Android to iPhone.

The Move to iOS app can't transfer data from all apps. As an alternative, here's how to move WhatsApp data from Android to iOS.



Transferring Music from Android to iPhone

Worried that it will take forever to transfer thousands of songs from one phone to another? Don't be! As long as you use a streaming app that works on both platforms, like Spotify or Apple Music, transferring is easy. Just install the app on your iPhone and log in using the same account you used on Android. Your music library will load right up. You'll need to download any offline songs again.

If you have a big collection of MP3s and don't stream, just make sure all MP3s are saved to your computer's hard drive. Along with the MP3s, you can sync data to your new iPhone using iTunes on Windows or Finder on Mac.

Transferring Photos from Android to iPhone

There are a few ways to transfer your photos from Android to iPhone (including Move to iOS, using the instructions earlier). The simplest is if you already use a cloud-based photo service like Google Photos or iCloud Photos.

Transferring Apps from Android to iPhone

You won't be able to transfer paid apps, so you'll have to buy those again (assuming there's an iPhone version of the app). Paid content should transfer when you sign into the iPhone version of the app with the same account. Many Android apps either have iPhone versions or there are equivalents from other developers, so you'll be able to keep doing the same activities with the same, or at least similar, apps.