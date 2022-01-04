TP-Link Unveils Multiple Wi-Fi 6E Routers

During CES 2022, TP-Link revealed several new consumer and business-level routers, the majority of which support Wi-Fi 6E.

There are three mainline products with additional offerings beneath them: the Archer AXE200 Omni, Archer AXE300, and Deco XE200, all of which come with TP-Link Homeshield for added security. The other devices include more affordable options and specialized devices, like the Deco X50 Outdoor.

TP-Link

The AXE200 comes with a 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU and 6Ghz band to provide a speed of over 10Gbps across its three bands. It also has a 10G and 2.5G port for wired connectivity. But what's unique about the AXE200 is that its antenna will automatically adjust according to the network's location and usage to ensure optimal performance.

Next is the AXE300, which lacks the moving antenna but compensates with power. It can deliver up to 16Gbps of speed across four Wi-Fi bands, and has a 10G WAN/LAN port and standard 10G port to ensure fast speed and low congestion.

Then there's the Deco XE200 with a 160GHz channel, which can deliver a speed of up to 11Gbps. If paired with a second device, the Deco XE200 can cover up to 6,500 square feet and provide Wi-Fi for over 200 devices.

TP-Link

Additional specialized devices include the X50 Outdoor, which extends the Wi-Fi to outside the home and has a IP65 dust and water resistance for prolonged outdoor use.

Cheaper options include the Archer AXE75 and Deco XE75 that still provide a high level of performance, however a price tag has yet to be announced. There's a similar lack of pricing and release info for all of the aforementioned devices, but they'll all debut later in 2022.