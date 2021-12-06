News > Home Theater & Entertainment Toshiba Unveils New 4K Fire TV With Local Dimming The set also includes Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 6, 2021 03:17PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Twitter Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Toshiba's new M-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TVs boast built-in Fire TV, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and an automatic low-latency mode. A trio of new 4K Smart TVs from Toshiba are headed to retail very soon, featuring several built-in features like Fire TV, Dolby Atmos, and more. Three sizes have been revealed—a 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. According to an email sent to Lifewire, the new flagship series is meant to provide customers with "an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price." Toshiba Each model offers Dolby Vision HDR for improved color clarity, an automatic low-latency mode for smoother playback, and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Toshiba also claims that it's the first Fire TV to utilize local dimming, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the LEDs to present more vivid colors and contrast. Additionally, the M-Series Smart TVs include an embedded microphone for voice control. Live View Picture-in-Picture is also available, which will let you view a live feed from compatible security cameras and doorbell systems on-screen, so you'll be able to keep an eye on things while watching a movie or tv show. Toshiba The new M-Series Smart TVs will be available in 55-inch ($799), 65-inch ($999), and 75-inch ($1,199) models—though as of this writing, only the 55-inch appears on Toshiba's website. According to Toshiba's email, all models should be available "in early December." But you can order the 55-inch model now from Best Buy and Amazon, and it's currently on sale for $649.99. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit