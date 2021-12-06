Toshiba Unveils New 4K Fire TV With Local Dimming

Toshiba's new M-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TVs boast built-in Fire TV, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and an automatic low-latency mode.

A trio of new 4K Smart TVs from Toshiba are headed to retail very soon, featuring several built-in features like Fire TV, Dolby Atmos, and more. Three sizes have been revealed—a 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. According to an email sent to Lifewire, the new flagship series is meant to provide customers with "an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price."

Toshiba

Each model offers Dolby Vision HDR for improved color clarity, an automatic low-latency mode for smoother playback, and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Toshiba also claims that it's the first Fire TV to utilize local dimming, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the LEDs to present more vivid colors and contrast.

Additionally, the M-Series Smart TVs include an embedded microphone for voice control. Live View Picture-in-Picture is also available, which will let you view a live feed from compatible security cameras and doorbell systems on-screen, so you'll be able to keep an eye on things while watching a movie or tv show.

Toshiba

The new M-Series Smart TVs will be available in 55-inch ($799), 65-inch ($999), and 75-inch ($1,199) models—though as of this writing, only the 55-inch appears on Toshiba's website.

According to Toshiba's email, all models should be available "in early December." But you can order the 55-inch model now from Best Buy and Amazon, and it's currently on sale for $649.99.

