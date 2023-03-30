News > Gaming Toshiba Teases New Series of 144 Hz 4K TVs Designed for Gaming No sizes or price points available yet By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 12:41PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Toshiba TV has a new 4K set on the way, designed specifically with gaming in mind. If you're looking for a 4K TV that will make your games look sharp and move smoothly, and you'd prefer that it comes from Toshiba, something just like that is in the works. Toshiba TV's new Z870 display has been revealed, promising 4K imagery with 144 Hz performance. Ivan Pantic / Getty Images These new Z870 gaming TVs are made up of a mini LED display that boasts energy efficiency, plus a number of picture-quality refinements. Toshiba stated that gamers will see more vibrant colors, as well as both dimming and backlighting improvements. Plus color, contrast, and resolution conversion enhancements made possible via the set's built-in REGZA chip. And, of course, the promised 144 Hz refresh rate for less noticeable delay between button inputs and on-screen action. Toshiba In addition to the raw hardware, the Z870 will include what Toshiba calls "Game Mode Pro." This consists of several small features meant to provide more control over how your games are displayed, including an automatic Low Latency Mode for connecting your devices, a variable refresh rate for better display syncing, and options to reduce potential stuttering and image distortions. The Z870 is expected to release later this year, sometime in July at the earliest. Toshiba TV has not revealed any dimensions or potential price points yet, but if it's anything like the company's other 4K offerings, it could vary from $300+ to $900+, depending on the size. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit