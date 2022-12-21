News > Gaming Toil and Trouble? Alchemy Sim 'Potion Craft' Finally Coming to More Consoles Get ready to brew on PS4, PS5, and Switch By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 21, 2022 03:48PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming The massively popular and critically revered alchemy simulator Potion Craft is finally coming to more home gaming consoles. The title was previously only available on Xbox and PC via Steam but is releasing next year on PlayStation systems and the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. For the uninitiated, Potion Craft is exactly what it sounds like, a comprehensive alchemist simulator that features a robust crafting system. tinyBuild/Sony Where crafting systems are a minor feature of most games, here it is the primary mechanic. You mix and match potions, search for new recipes, and deal with various tools and ingredients, as well as ornery customers. There are hundreds of recipes and ingredients to uncover as you work toward the eventual goal of creating the renowned Philosopher’s Stone (no relation to Harry Potter). The title has been heralded for its unique crafting mechanics, illustration-based graphics, and gameplay progression style. This is, more or less, an open-world sandbox title that you can tackle how you want, though the open 'world' aspect here is a series of ornate illustrations and menu boxes that recall iconic medieval designs. The developer has not announced an exact launch date, only indicating the release window of Spring 2023. Potion Craft is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch. No pricing information is available as of this writing, but it costs around $15 for other platforms. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit