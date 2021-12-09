Tinder Teams up With Spotify for a New Music Mode

Tinder will add a new Music Mode, which works with your Spotify account to automatically play Anthems (songs people choose to represent themselves) on Tinder profiles.

If you've ever wanted to hear someone's chosen Anthem while viewing their Tinder profile, then the upcoming Music Mode is for you. Tinder users have been able to select an Anthem that they believe best defines them for some time, but the tracks haven't been automatically playable on profile pages before.

According to Tinder, roughly 40 percent of its Gen-Z members use Anthems, and those that do, Tinder says, get a 10 percent increase in matches. Tinder's intention with Music Mode is to make those musical tastes easier to share, both to help find more matches and to make using the app feel like a party.

"It's amazing how adding music as another element of discovery elevates the whole experience on Tinder," said Kyle Miller, Tinder's VP of Product Innovation, in the announcement, "Songs are deeply personal, and Music Mode is a place to spark something new through music."

However, you will need to link to your Spotify account to use Music Mode, so if you don't have one yet, you'll need to take care of that first. After that, you can link your Spotify account to Tinder, select your own Anthem (if you haven't already), and then you'll be able to activate Music Mode.

A specific date for Music Mode hasn't been given, but Tinder says it will start rolling out globally "in the coming weeks" (where Spotify is available).

