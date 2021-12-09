News > Software & Apps Tinder Teams up With Spotify for a New Music Mode Link to your Spotify account to hear Anthems on other profile pages By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 9, 2021 01:21PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Tinder will add a new Music Mode, which works with your Spotify account to automatically play Anthems (songs people choose to represent themselves) on Tinder profiles. If you've ever wanted to hear someone's chosen Anthem while viewing their Tinder profile, then the upcoming Music Mode is for you. Tinder users have been able to select an Anthem that they believe best defines them for some time, but the tracks haven't been automatically playable on profile pages before. Tinder According to Tinder, roughly 40 percent of its Gen-Z members use Anthems, and those that do, Tinder says, get a 10 percent increase in matches. Tinder's intention with Music Mode is to make those musical tastes easier to share, both to help find more matches and to make using the app feel like a party. "It's amazing how adding music as another element of discovery elevates the whole experience on Tinder," said Kyle Miller, Tinder's VP of Product Innovation, in the announcement, "Songs are deeply personal, and Music Mode is a place to spark something new through music." Tinder However, you will need to link to your Spotify account to use Music Mode, so if you don't have one yet, you'll need to take care of that first. After that, you can link your Spotify account to Tinder, select your own Anthem (if you haven't already), and then you'll be able to activate Music Mode. A specific date for Music Mode hasn't been given, but Tinder says it will start rolling out globally "in the coming weeks" (where Spotify is available). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit