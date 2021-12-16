How to Time-Lapse a Video on iPhone

What to Know Open the camera app, select TIME-LAPSE , and place your iPhone on a tripod.

, and place your iPhone on a tripod. Aim the camera at the subject you want to time-lapse, then tap and hold the area you want to focus on to lock focus and brightness.

Tap the record button to record your time-lapse video, and tap it again to stop recording.

This article explains how to record a time-lapse video on an iPhone, including instructions for using the time-lapse mode in the camera app and turning a regular iPhone video into a time-lapse video using iMovie.

How Do You Take a Time-Lapse Video on an iPhone?

The default iPhone camera app includes a time-lapse mode that you switch to the same way you switch between video and still photo mode. When you select the time-lapse mode, the camera app automatically records video at a frame rate of 1-2 frames per second instead of the default 30 frames per second.

When the time-lapse video is played back at regular speed, everything appears to move much more quickly than it did in real life. Clouds appear to race across the sky, flower buds open rapidly, leaves turn to face the sun, and other prolonged events will appear to happen a whole lot faster.

The camera app does all the work, but you have to set it up correctly. Here’s how to take a time-lapse video with an iPhone:

Open the camera app.

Swipe right on the camera options to select TIME-LAPSE.

Place the iPhone on a tripod.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Tap and hold the area you want your video to focus on.

Doing this locks the exposure and focus. If you don’t do this, the brightness and focus of your time-lapse video will change every frame. Tap the record button.

When you’re done, tap the record button again.



Can You Change Time-Lapse Speed on iPhone After Recording?

The camera app automatically selects the time-lapse speed when using the time-lapse mode, and there's no way to change it. You can't change it afterward, but some apps provide more discrete control over time-lapse settings. The Hyperlapse app from Instagram is one option that offers more options, and the OSnap app lets you create both stop motion and time-lapse videos with more control than the default camera app. You can also time-lapse any video after you've recorded it by editing it in iMovie.

How Do You Time-Lapse a Video on Your iPhone?

If you accidentally recorded a regular video instead of a time-lapse video, or you want a time-lapse version of a video you’ve already taken, you can time-lapse any video on your iPhone using the iMovie app.

While you can time-lapse a video using iMovie, it can only double the speed of your video. The time-lapse feature of the camera app only records 1-2 frames per second versus the default 30 frames for regular speed video, which results in a much stronger time-lapse effect.

Here’s how to time-lapse an existing video on iPhone: