News > Smart & Connected Life Tile Launches a New Anti-Theft Mode So People Can't Steal Your Stuff Trackers cannot be detected by anyone but the owner By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 11:37AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Tile has developed a unique solution to the problem of tracker theft, which is when nefarious individuals track your lost items to scoop them up for themselves. The appropriately-named Anti-Theft Mode creates a barrier around activated trackers so they cannot be detected by Tile’s Scan and Secure features. In other words, only the tracker’s owner can detect the lost item and not just anyone with the Tile app. Tile Additionally, Tile will not notify nearby smartphone users when an unknown tracker is nearby, and the tracker will make no audible noises unless commanded to do so by the original owner. How does the tracker recognize the original owner? Before booting up Anti-Theft Mode, you have to register multi-factor identification via an official government ID and confirm biometric data. It is important to note that there is a bit of a trade-off here. These trackers work best in an open system where numerous phones work together to scan lost items. In other words, the efficacy will take a slight hit with Anti-Theft Mode activated. Tile’s Anti-Theft Mode rolls out starting today, with full availability to all users in the coming weeks. To further combat the misuse of Tile trackers and to increase user safety, the company has also announced it is instituting a $1 million fine to anyone convicted in court for using a Tile tracker to follow people without consent. To that end, Anti-Theft Mode users must consent to their information being shared with law enforcement when required. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit