News > Social Media TikTok Trivia Wants to Buy Your Love With $500K in Prizes The five day, 'John Wick' event kicks off soon By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 01:21PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming TikTok is ready to host five days of trivia, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes as its proverbial carrot on a stick. If you're into trivia and like the idea of winning money, TikTok has a way for you to try your hand at both of those things. TikTok Trivia is presented by Lionsgate to promote John Wick Chapter 4, so expect some Wick-related questions—though TikTok states it won't focus entirely on the new Keanu action flick. TikTok TikTok creator James Henry will host the event, which includes questions across numerous subjects like sports, beauty, and music. And, of course, John Wick. Each trivia session grants participants an opportunity to win part of the $500K prize allocation if they answer everything correctly. Additionally, surprise "Survival Rounds" will occasionally pop up with no question limits, ever-increasing difficulty, and a chance for the winning group to split a $100K pot. Once each trivia session is over, you can also hang around to receive creator recommendations from TikTok LIVE, and join in on any of their live streams as a way to check them out, find a community you like, or just generally be entertained. Registration for the event is open today for any US residents that are 18 and older, with TikTok Trivia kicking off on Wednesday, February 22, and wrapping up on Sunday, February 26. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will host two trivia sessions each, from 8 to 9 p.m. ET and again from 9 to 10 p.m. ET. You'll find more details on TikTok Trivia (and join in) by selecting the trivia widget in your For You feed, searching the #tiktoktriva hashtag, or checking the official TikTok account. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit