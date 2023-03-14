News > Streaming TikTok to Support STEM With a New Dedicated Video Feed Verified by CSN and Poynter By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 02:15PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming STEM is about to become an optional part of your TikTok experience as the video platform has begun testing a more education-focused feed. While it acknowledges that many educational communities have already been formed, TikTok wants to make it easier for users to find verified STEM content, which is why it's now experimenting with a dedicated STEM feed. TikTok This new feed will collect and curate STEM videos for you, making it easier to find the educational content you're looking for. And once live, you'll be able to access it alongside the Topic Feed (which is also in testing). So if all goes to plan, you'd open the STEM feed and then perform a search for whatever particular subject you'd like to learn more about. The company has also clarified that it won't simply add videos with STEM-related hashtags to the feed. Instead, it's working with the Poynter Institute and Common Sense Networks to vet each video individually. With CSN monitoring for appropriate content and Poynter ensuring the information is accurate. TikTok says that videos unable to meet both criteria will not be added to the STEM feed. TikTok TikTok users in the U.S. can expect to find the new STEM feed sometime later this month, though the feature is still "in the early stages," so it might not be fully realized right away. TikTok has not mentioned when (or if) the STEM feed will be available in other regions. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit