TikTok to Support STEM With a New Dedicated Video Feed

Verified by CSN and Poynter

By
Rob Rich
Rob Rich headshot
Rob Rich
News Reporter
  • College for Creative Studies
Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 02:15PM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

STEM is about to become an optional part of your TikTok experience as the video platform has begun testing a more education-focused feed.

While it acknowledges that many educational communities have already been formed, TikTok wants to make it easier for users to find verified STEM content, which is why it's now experimenting with a dedicated STEM feed.

STEM feed on TikTok

TikTok

This new feed will collect and curate STEM videos for you, making it easier to find the educational content you're looking for. And once live, you'll be able to access it alongside the Topic Feed (which is also in testing). So if all goes to plan, you'd open the STEM feed and then perform a search for whatever particular subject you'd like to learn more about.

The company has also clarified that it won't simply add videos with STEM-related hashtags to the feed. Instead, it's working with the Poynter Institute and Common Sense Networks to vet each video individually. With CSN monitoring for appropriate content and Poynter ensuring the information is accurate. TikTok says that videos unable to meet both criteria will not be added to the STEM feed.

STEM videos on TikTok

TikTok

TikTok users in the U.S. can expect to find the new STEM feed sometime later this month, though the feature is still "in the early stages," so it might not be fully realized right away.

TikTok has not mentioned when (or if) the STEM feed will be available in other regions.

Was this page helpful?