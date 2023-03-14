TikTok to Support STEM With a New Dedicated Video Feed

STEM is about to become an optional part of your TikTok experience as the video platform has begun testing a more education-focused feed.

While it acknowledges that many educational communities have already been formed, TikTok wants to make it easier for users to find verified STEM content, which is why it's now experimenting with a dedicated STEM feed.

TikTok

This new feed will collect and curate STEM videos for you, making it easier to find the educational content you're looking for. And once live, you'll be able to access it alongside the Topic Feed (which is also in testing). So if all goes to plan, you'd open the STEM feed and then perform a search for whatever particular subject you'd like to learn more about.

The company has also clarified that it won't simply add videos with STEM-related hashtags to the feed. Instead, it's working with the Poynter Institute and Common Sense Networks to vet each video individually. With CSN monitoring for appropriate content and Poynter ensuring the information is accurate. TikTok says that videos unable to meet both criteria will not be added to the STEM feed.

TikTok

TikTok users in the U.S. can expect to find the new STEM feed sometime later this month, though the feature is still "in the early stages," so it might not be fully realized right away.

TikTok has not mentioned when (or if) the STEM feed will be available in other regions.