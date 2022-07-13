TikTok to Give Users Advanced Control Over 'For You' Page

TikTok's 'For You' page is essentially the social media site's home screen, with each user's page receiving a constant stream of personalized video recommendations.

However, what if you don't like the videos recommended to you via the all-knowing and all-seeing algorithm? The social media giant has just implemented a major change to the home screen that allows for user-generated moderation to fix this issue.

Solen Feyissa / Unsplash

Here's how it works. You can specify in the app which words or hashtags you don't want to see in video recommendations. The service will automatically filter out any videos with these subjects, allowing for a significant increase in customization.

TikTok gives some examples as to when this tool would be helpful, such as when finishing a DIY home renovation project and wanting to minimize related video recommendations. It should also be useful for limiting offensive hashtags.

That platform will also be rolling out some new moderation and filtering tools. First up, there is Content Levels, which weeds out videos based on "thematic maturity" to keep mature content from young users.

Next, TikTok is releasing an AI-based identification filter that limits potentially problematic videos, such as those related to dieting fads and depression. These videos will still appear on your home screen, but not in bulk, thus protecting users from overloading on sensitive content.

These features are launching soon to registered TikTok users, but the company says it will be "weeks" before everyone can access them.