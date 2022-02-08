News > Social Media TikTok Safety Updates Aim to Reduce Harmful and Hateful Content Building a safer, more welcoming, and inclusive environment By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 8, 2022 01:51PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More TikTok is updating its Community Guidelines by expanding the type of content it will remove from its platform and from being recommended to people. According to TikTok, the update will focus on four major areas with the goal to protect users from potentially harmful content and to ensure a more welcoming environment. The changes will be implemented in the coming weeks with the company stating that it's open to feedback. cottonbro/Pexels The first change will move suicide hoaxes and dangerous challenges into their own section in the Safety Center, plus TikTok is adding new videos to teach users what to do when they encounter this type of content. These videos can be found in the #SaferTogether hub and the Discover page. There will also be a new approach to eating disorders that focuses on, what TikTok calls, "disordered eating." This refers to unhealthy actions like overexercising and short-term fasting that the company claims is a sign of a potential eating disorder. The platform states it worked closely with experts on this change and will train its teams on what to look for. The third change expands its hateful content policy to include deadnaming, misgendering, and misogyny, plus ban content that promotes conversion therapy. With the recent feature that allows people to add their pronouns, TikTok hopes to make its platform more inclusive. wagnerokasaki/Getty Images And the final area is an all-around boost to its security. TikTok now bans unauthorized access to the platform and content involved in criminal activity, although what this constitutes is rather vague. Recommendations from For You feeds will change to reflect the updates. In the coming weeks, users will be advised to read the guidelines every time a change is added. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit