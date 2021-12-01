News > Social Media TikTok Prioritizes Creators With New 'Creator Next' More features and opportunities for creators to make money By Allison Murray Allison Murray Twitter Tech News Reporter Southern Illinois University Allison reports on all things tech. She's a news junky that keeps her eye on the latest trends. Allison is a writer working out of Chicago, IL, with her only coworker: her cat Norbert. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 1, 2021 01:48PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Twitter Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More TikTok is finding new ways to help creators monetize their efforts at entertaining people. TikTok introduced a new feature on Wednesday called Creator Next that lets creators on the platform get rewarded for their unique content. Creator Next includes features like tips, video gifts, and the opportunity for more creators to join the TikTok Creator Marketplace to find collaborations with brands. Getty Images/Pekic "From those making TikTok videos 'just for fun' to side hustlers and those who consistently create, we know creators have different goals, motivations, and expectations," TikTok said in its announcement. "Designed with this in mind, the features available through Creator Next offer a variety of ways for the TikTok community to reward their favorite creators." The new Tips feature is similar to other platforms like Twitter's Ticketed Spaces, where users can tip their favorite creators. However, unlike Twitter, 100% of TikTok's Tips go to the creator instead of Twitter's 97%, but servicing fees still apply. Video Gifts is another way TikTok is giving creators more ways to get more engagement on their videos. Video Gifts allows users to send a virtual gift that creators can use to collect Diamonds. Aaron Weiss / Unsplash TikTok explains that it "awards Diamonds to creators based on the popularity of their videos, and a key metric that TikTok uses to assess the popularity of a video is the number of Gifts sent to a creator's content." While TikTok already has LIVE Gifts that can be given out when a creator goes live, the new Video Gifts will allow creators to get gifts on their regularly posted videos. Creator Next will be available to creators over 18 who have at least 1,000 video views in the last 30 days, have at least three posts in the previous 30 days, and meet the minimum follower requirements, which vary by region. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit