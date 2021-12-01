TikTok Prioritizes Creators With New 'Creator Next'

TikTok is finding new ways to help creators monetize their efforts at entertaining people.

TikTok introduced a new feature on Wednesday called Creator Next that lets creators on the platform get rewarded for their unique content. Creator Next includes features like tips, video gifts, and the opportunity for more creators to join the TikTok Creator Marketplace to find collaborations with brands.

Getty Images/Pekic

"From those making TikTok videos 'just for fun' to side hustlers and those who consistently create, we know creators have different goals, motivations, and expectations," TikTok said in its announcement.

"Designed with this in mind, the features available through Creator Next offer a variety of ways for the TikTok community to reward their favorite creators."

The new Tips feature is similar to other platforms like Twitter's Ticketed Spaces, where users can tip their favorite creators. However, unlike Twitter, 100% of TikTok's Tips go to the creator instead of Twitter's 97%, but servicing fees still apply.

Video Gifts is another way TikTok is giving creators more ways to get more engagement on their videos. Video Gifts allows users to send a virtual gift that creators can use to collect Diamonds.

Aaron Weiss / Unsplash

TikTok explains that it "awards Diamonds to creators based on the popularity of their videos, and a key metric that TikTok uses to assess the popularity of a video is the number of Gifts sent to a creator's content."

While TikTok already has LIVE Gifts that can be given out when a creator goes live, the new Video Gifts will allow creators to get gifts on their regularly posted videos.

Creator Next will be available to creators over 18 who have at least 1,000 video views in the last 30 days, have at least three posts in the previous 30 days, and meet the minimum follower requirements, which vary by region.

