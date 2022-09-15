News > Social Media TikTok Now Pushes You to Share More of Your Personal Moments Bonding through photos and dual-camera videos By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 11:06AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A new TikTok feature that's intended to push deeper, more personal connections via the truncated video platform is in the works. The intention behind TikTok Now is to give you and your friends a little nudge to share more of your "authentic moments" on the platform. TikTok hopes to blend the more typical video production and sharing experience with something a bit more personal and possibly less planned. TikTok In essence, TikTok Now is a combination of reminders and dual-camera snapshots. Once per day, the app will ask you to either take a snapshot or record a 10-second video right then and there—to capture whatever that specific moment might be. Then you can take a photo of what you're doing or what's happening around you or record something brief using the front and back cameras simultaneously. TikTok Many of TikTok's safety and privacy policies will also apply to TikTok Now. You decide who can view and engage with your TikTok Now posts, with an option to limit them to friends only if that's your preference. Or you can open them up to "everyone in your area." TikTok Now will roll out to users worldwide "in the coming weeks," with those in the US able to access the new feature directly through the regular TikTok app. Users in unspecified non-US regions, however, may need to download TikTok Now as a separate app. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit