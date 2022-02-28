News > Social Media TikTok Increases Video Length to 10 Minutes Platform continues efforts for longer content By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 28, 2022 01:48PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More TikTok is starting to roll out a new update that allows people to create videos up to 10 minutes long as the company slowly increases the limit. Twitter users have been sharing screenshots of a notice they received stating this new feature is now active. No formal announcement has been made, but according to Chris Stokel-Walker, author of the book "Tiktok Boom: China's Dynamite App and the Superpower Race for Social Media," a TikTok spokesperson confirmed the feature will be a global release. wagnerokasaki/Getty Images Launched initially with 15-second videos, TikTok has been working its way to increase the video length on its platform. The most significant jump occurred in July 2021 when three minutes videos were introduced, and only a few months later, that limit was increased to five minutes. Initial reactions to the extended length are mixed. Some Twitter users seem okay with 10 minutes videos, while others seem pretty against the whole idea. After all, TikTok was created to host bite-sized videos that people can quickly scroll, which has proven immensely successful. So much so that other platforms like YouTube have implemented their own versions of TikTok. Some people have speculated that increasing video length is a strategy to encroach on YouTube's turf as a dominant video platform. Like its rival, TikTok has produced several highly successful TikTok creators. To support creators, TikTok created the Creator Fund as a way for people to begin making money on the platform but has been criticized for not paying its users very much. According to the TikTok spokesperson, the platform hopes the longer format results in "more creative possibilities" from its creators. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit