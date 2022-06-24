How to Do Transitions on TikTok

What to Know Use a built-in template after creating a video by tapping Effects > Transition and choosing a style.

and choosing a style. Create your own transition by recording a video, and finishing then starting with the same reaction as before.

DIY transition effects take practice to achieve. Using the timer feature or a tripod can help.

This article teaches you how to add transitions to your TikTok videos. It also looks at how to create smooth transitions and provides some creative tips for getting the best results.



How Do You Do Transitions in TikTok?

A transition on TikTok means that you can seamlessly connect two videos together, potentially changing up the perspective of a video. It's one of the main methods in which to create eye catching videos on the service. Fortunately, it's fairly simple to do when you know how. Here's how to do transitions in TikTok using its pre-built templates.

Record a video in TikTok as usual. On the post screen, tap Effects. Tap Transition. Choose a transition effect you wish to use. To use an effect multiple times, tap the button repeatedly until you've created the desired look. Once you've added the transition, tap Save. Tap Next to add tags and a description. Tap Post to post the video to your TikTok account.

How Do You Do Smooth Transitions on TikTok?

Smooth transitions on TikTok require a little more effort, especially if you want to do something more distinctive. While it's possible to use the built-in transitions to produce a certain kind of look, the results look even better and more original if you do things your own way. Here's what to do.

Record a video on TikTok as usual. Once you've finished, use one hand to cover the phone's camera. Alternatively, you can snap your fingers, pretend to headbutt the screen by lowering your head, or even turn away. The key is to be able to replicate the action so pretty much anything is possible. Stop recording and adjust your look, style, or location to prepare for the second video. Tap record and either snap your fingers once more, lower your head again, or turn back around. Replicate a similar move to before. Play back the results and if you're happy with them, tap Post to Story or Next to add tags and a description.

How Else Can I Make My Transitions Smooth?

There are other ways to make your transitions smoother. Here's a look at them.



Make sure your video ends and starts in the same way . If your first video ends in the same way as the second one begins, the transition effect looks far smoother than if you don't. Use the same lighting, and don't move any objects (or yourself) between the two.

. If your first video ends in the same way as the second one begins, the transition effect looks far smoother than if you don't. Use the same lighting, and don't move any objects (or yourself) between the two. Use a tripod . Using a tripod for your videos increases your chances of creating a steady shot each time. It can be useful to set the timer setting to keep things even more accurate.

. Using a tripod for your videos increases your chances of creating a steady shot each time. It can be useful to set the timer setting to keep things even more accurate. Practice, practice, practice. The built-in transitions aren't as impressive as learning to do them yourself. It's important to practice to get the right result. If you're not quite getting the timings right, keep trying. Use a tripod or the timer feature to help you but, ultimately, some of it is down to mastering your own face and body to getting things just right.