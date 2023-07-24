TikTok Adds Text Posts for More Options to Share What You Want on Social Media

Don't feel like editing pictures or videos just to appease your TikTok followers? No problem. Now you can shoot off a quick text post and get the job done.

TikTok adds a third posting option to sit alongside photos and video: text.

While videos may be the most common form of TikTok post the average person will see on social media, it's not the only way for users to share their thoughts or other random ideas. Photos have also been available for some time, but now the app is adding a third option that moves away from visual media entirely by way of text posts.

Tim Robberts / Getty Images

The addition of text posts is something TikTok believes will both provide users "another way to express themselves" as well as make post creation easier by removing the need to edit videos.

Though as with other TikTok content, text posts can be adjusted to include hashtags, share location tags, be used for Duets, and so on. Essentially making them just like the videos and photos you share, just with text instead of images. And like with photos and videos, you can draft a post whenever you want and then save it to finish later.

TikTok

While you won't be cutting and merging video clips together in text posts, there are other customization features TikTok is making available. Stickers can be added for a little bit of visual flair, there are multiple background colors to choose from, and sounds (such as audio clips or popular tunes) can be attached much like with video.

Text posts are rolling out for all TikTok users today and can be selected when making a new post alongside the options for photos and videos.