Threads vs. X (Formerly Twitter): What's the Difference?

X (formerly Twitter) has been the 'town square' of the internet for many years. The much newer Threads service looks and feels very similar.

Both are available through a mobile app, and both support posting, replying, and liking mixed content shared by friends and strangers.

While there is some crossover in functionality and appearance, I've tested both and discovered that many differences might matter to you depending on why you use these social media apps.

Overall Findings

Threads Works from the mobile app.

Sign up with your Instagram account.

Post text, video, images, and links.



Search for accounts to follow.



Limited feature set, no option to pay for more.

Ad-free app. X Works from the mobile app and the website.

Sign up with your email, phone number, Google account, or Apple account.

Post text, video, images, links, and polls.



Useful content discovery options.



Lots of features, and a subscription plan for even more.

Includes ads.

X and Threads allow engagement with other users through mobile apps on their respective services. X works with any email address, and Threads works only for Instagram users.

Threads is free and doesn't even show ads (yet), but it's so new that it's currently devoid of most of the features X excels at. X is perfect for specific content discovery, but while it is full of features, some are locked behind a paid subscription.



Setup & Availability: X Is More Widely Available

Threads Must have an Instagram account.



No other way to sign up.

Android and iPhone app.

Limited use through web browser. X Can't log in through Instagram.



Very easy sign-up process to make account.

Android, iPhone, and iPad app.

Full use through a web browser.

Threads only works if you have an Instagram account. If you don't, you must make one before you can connect to Threads. However, for existing Instagram users, getting started in the Threads app is incredibly easy and only takes a minute. Plus, your profile image, username, and bio are synced automatically for an easy transition.

Getting an X account also takes only a few minutes, but it's not restricted to Instagram users. It accepts signups through a Google or Apple account or your email address or phone number.

Threads and X can be used from an Android or iPhone, but only X supports iPad. Similarly, X can be used to its fullest extent in a web browser, but Threads only lets you view public posts through a web browser, meaning you can't log in or engage with people.

Posting: Mostly the Same for Both, But Threads Has Higher Limits for Free

Threads Text posts limited to 500 characters.

Videos as long as 5 minutes.

Images, including GIFs.

Web links.



10 items per thread.

Restrict who can reply. X Text posts limited to 280 characters (25k if you pay).

Videos as long as 140 seconds (2 hours if you pay).

Images, including GIFs.

Web links.



Polls.



Four items per post.

Restrict who can reply.

Both social networking services accept the same kinds of posts: text, videos, images, and links. But there are different limits when it comes to the length of a text post, the length of a video upload, and the number of items that can be posted at once.

By default, Threads has fewer restrictions so that you can add more text and longer videos to your threads than X permits. However, Threads is missing the ability for people to pay if they want to increase those limits and share longer text posts and longer videos.

Both platforms let you define who can reply to your post. This includes everyone, only people you follow or only people you mention.

Finding Content: Only X Has Real Content Discovery Tools

Threads Feed includes threads from recommended accounts.



Search for accounts by username or name. X View trending topics in a variety of categories.



Browse by hashtag.



Perform advanced searches.

Filter feed by people and/or location.

Revisit liked posts.

Discovering new content is arguably an essential social media app feature. X is the winner by far, letting you easily see trending discussions and click through hashtags to see what people are talking about. If you see something you love, you can 'like' it and refer to your list of liked items later. Your feed can consist of only things from people you're following or a mix of those plus recommended content.

Threads defaults to an algorithmically-generated timeline, but you can use a list of people you follow. It's essential to understand Threads will fall back to its default, so you need to know which list you are looking at. While X includes several ways to search for information (e.g., by phrase, hashtag, account, and more), Threads' search tool only lets you locate users by name.



Unique Features: There's Way More on X

Threads Easily follow all your Instagram friends.



Schedule reminders to take a break from the app.

Automatic verification carried over from Instagram.

Hide the like count for any of your posts. X Send direct messages.

Post so only your private circle can view it.



Tag a location.



View analytics.



Spaces for live audio conversations, and Communities and Lists for topical discussions.



Enable paid subscriptions for your followers.



Subscribe for more, like the blue checkmark, editing, and higher character limits.

They share some of the same basic abilities, but X far outshines Threads in available features and options, and it's not even close. Threads is still very new, and while some additional features are slated to arrive later, the app launched with many limitations compared to X.

Price: Both Are Free, But X Charges for Extras

Threads Free to download and use.



No subscriptions or hidden fees.

Ad-free. X Free to download and use, but with limits.

Must pay to get more features.

Includes ads.

Both Instagram Threads and X are free to use. You can download the app, sign up, and interact with other users for free. However, while Threads is totally free, X hides some of its features behind a paywall, accessible only if you pay for X's premium membership.

The Threads app doesn't currently show any advertisements. X does show ads, and the only way to reduce them is with a paid subscription. Although, even that won't remove all the ads but show them less frequently than free users.



Final Verdict: Both Have a Place for Different People

Threads is ad-free, clutter-free, and incredibly easy to set up and start using with your existing Instagram friends in only a few minutes. Even if you're waiting for more robust features down the line, assuming they arrive, Threads is still an excellent choice right now for staying on top of what your friends are sharing.

X wins when it comes to discoverability and engagement. It's been around long enough that lots of really useful capabilities have been implemented, particularly features that help you locate topics of interest and up-to-the-minute news. You'll prefer X for its ability to show you what's going on right now around the world; something Threads is simply not built for at the moment.