Threads Update Adds Following Tab, Now See Those You Care About

Threads launched with much fanfare but was missing some key elements, though the Meta-owned social network has finally fixed one crucial omission.

The text-based social network has launched a Following feed, allowing you to actually read the posts of people you follow chronologically. Until now, you were at the mercy of the app’s mercurial algorithm, which seemed to favor branded content from power users like Mr. Beast and Fritos over your actual friends, colleagues, and family. The previous For You feed is still available if you miss hearing about giveaways or whatever, but this new option should go a long way to making the app actually useful for most people.

Threads

The update also includes a translation feature, so you can easily read posts from people worldwide. Just click the translate button and let the software do the rest.

There are also new filtering categories, an easily accessible follow-back button, and more. This update does not, however, include hashtags or the ability to search through phrases to find like-minded users.

A Threads representative reached out to Lifewire and said the “team has been listening to community feedback and is working as quickly as possible to continually deliver new features to improve people’s experience.” As Twitter, or X, continues to devolve into madness, Threads is looking to position itself as the best alternative in town.

The update rolls out today, but it’s a tiered launch, so it could be a few days before it makes its way to your account.